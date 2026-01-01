GLPI

Open-source IT asset management and help desk software for IT operations

选择要部署的 VPS 方案 GLPI

KVM 1
1 个 vCPU 内核
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe 硬盘空间
4 TB 流量
CNY  36.99 /月

以 CNY 73.99/月 的价格续订 2 年。可随时取消。

关于 GLPI

GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) is a powerful open-source IT Service Management (ITSM) software solution that combines asset management, help desk, and IT infrastructure management capabilities. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, GLPI provides a comprehensive platform for managing IT operations, tracking assets, and streamlining support workflows.

Common Use Cases

IT teams use GLPI to maintain complete visibility of their infrastructure by tracking servers, workstations, mobile devices, software licenses, and network equipment in a centralized inventory. Help desk teams rely on GLPI's ticketing system to manage user requests, incidents, and change requests with customizable workflows and SLA tracking. System administrators use it to schedule maintenance, track warranty information, and generate compliance reports. Finance teams benefit from license management features that track software costs and optimize license utilization across the organization.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive IT asset inventory with automatic network discovery and agent-based collection
  • Integrated help desk ticketing system with escalation rules, SLA management, and email notifications
  • Financial and contract management for tracking costs, warranties, and vendor relationships
  • Software license management with usage tracking and compliance reporting
  • Knowledge base for documenting solutions and creating self-service resources
  • Reservation system for managing shared resources like meeting rooms and equipment
  • Extensive plugin marketplace with 150+ community-developed extensions
  • RESTful API for integration with external tools and automation workflows
  • Multi-language support with translations for over 70 languages
  • Role-based access control with granular permission management
  • Detailed reporting and dashboard capabilities for operational insights

Why deploy GLPI on Hostinger VPS

Deploying GLPI on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your IT management data with dedicated resources ensuring consistent performance even as your asset inventory and ticket volume grows. Self-hosting eliminates per-user pricing constraints, making it cost-effective for organizations with large IT teams. You can customize the installation, configure advanced features, install specialized plugins, and integrate with your internal systems without third-party limitations. The VPS environment provides the security and compliance controls required for managing sensitive IT infrastructure data, with full backup control and the ability to scale resources as your organization grows.

选择要部署的 VPS 方案 GLPI

