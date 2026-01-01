GLPI (Gestionnaire Libre de Parc Informatique) is a powerful open-source IT Service Management (ITSM) software solution that combines asset management, help desk, and IT infrastructure management capabilities. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, GLPI provides a comprehensive platform for managing IT operations, tracking assets, and streamlining support workflows.

Common Use Cases

IT teams use GLPI to maintain complete visibility of their infrastructure by tracking servers, workstations, mobile devices, software licenses, and network equipment in a centralized inventory. Help desk teams rely on GLPI's ticketing system to manage user requests, incidents, and change requests with customizable workflows and SLA tracking. System administrators use it to schedule maintenance, track warranty information, and generate compliance reports. Finance teams benefit from license management features that track software costs and optimize license utilization across the organization.

Key Features

Comprehensive IT asset inventory with automatic network discovery and agent-based collection

Integrated help desk ticketing system with escalation rules, SLA management, and email notifications

Financial and contract management for tracking costs, warranties, and vendor relationships

Software license management with usage tracking and compliance reporting

Knowledge base for documenting solutions and creating self-service resources

Reservation system for managing shared resources like meeting rooms and equipment

Extensive plugin marketplace with 150+ community-developed extensions

RESTful API for integration with external tools and automation workflows

Multi-language support with translations for over 70 languages

Role-based access control with granular permission management

Detailed reporting and dashboard capabilities for operational insights

Why deploy GLPI on Hostinger VPS

Deploying GLPI on Hostinger VPS gives you complete control over your IT management data with dedicated resources ensuring consistent performance even as your asset inventory and ticket volume grows. Self-hosting eliminates per-user pricing constraints, making it cost-effective for organizations with large IT teams. You can customize the installation, configure advanced features, install specialized plugins, and integrate with your internal systems without third-party limitations. The VPS environment provides the security and compliance controls required for managing sensitive IT infrastructure data, with full backup control and the ability to scale resources as your organization grows.