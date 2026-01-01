Audiobookshelf is a comprehensive self-hosted media server designed specifically for audiobooks, podcasts, and e-books. Built with a focus on privacy and flexibility, it offers an intuitive web interface available as a Progressive Web App (PWA) for seamless access from any browser, plus native mobile apps for Android and iOS supporting offline listening. With over 9,000 stars on GitHub, Audiobookshelf has become a leading solution for self-hosted audio media management.

Common Use Cases

Audiobook enthusiasts use Audiobookshelf to organize and stream their personal audiobook collections across all devices without relying on proprietary platforms. Podcast listeners deploy it to create private podcast libraries with auto-downloading episodes from their favorite shows. Families utilize multi-user support to maintain individual progress tracking and personalized recommendations for each member. Content creators and educators leverage RSS feed generation to distribute audio content privately to specific audiences.

Key Features

Multi-user support with custom permissions and individual progress tracking

Progressive Web App (PWA) for browser-based access and mobile apps for iOS and Android

Automatic metadata and cover art fetching from multiple providers (Audible, Google Books, iTunes, more)

Audiobook chapter editor with chapter lookup via Audnexus API

On-the-fly streaming of all audio formats without transcoding

Podcast search, subscription, and auto-download with episode management

Audio file tools for merging multiple files into m4b format

Metadata embedding directly into audio files

Open RSS feeds for audiobooks and podcast episodes for external player compatibility

Experimental e-book support (epub, pdf, cbr, cbz) with built-in reader

Send e-books to Kindle devices via email

Automated daily backups with scheduled backup configuration

Chromecast support for streaming to TV and smart speakers

Automatic library scanning without manual rescans

Collection management for organizing audiobooks and series

Why deploy Audiobookshelf on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Audiobookshelf on Hostinger VPS ensures complete control over your audiobook and podcast library without vendor lock-in or subscription fees. The VPS environment provides dedicated resources for smooth streaming to multiple concurrent users without buffering, making it ideal for family sharing. You benefit from 24/7 availability with reliable uptime so your media is always accessible from anywhere, plus sufficient storage capacity for large audiobook collections and growing podcast archives. Hostinger's infrastructure offers fast network speeds for quick streaming and downloading to mobile devices, while persistent volumes protect your carefully organized libraries, metadata, and user progress. The isolated environment ensures your personal listening habits remain private, with professional-grade security for hosting media that may include purchased audiobooks or personal recordings.