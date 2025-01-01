Get your website ready for the AI-driven web

Web2Agent turns your site into an AI agent – so your content gets discovered, understood, and engaged with by tools like Claude and Gemini.

Included with your WordPress or Website Builder plan.
Recommended by WordPress.org

Bring your website into the age of AI agents

The internet is evolving. More users than ever are using AI to navigate the web. Web2Agent positions your website at the forefront of this ecosystem.

Developed by Hostinger, this silent upgrade makes your website intelligent, accessible, and AI-ready – without changing its layout or adding manual tasks. It automatically syncs your content, keeping AI agents up to date with everything from new posts to structural changes.

All the tools you need for an AI-optimized site

Just like our hosting plans, Web2Agent comes packed with features designed for performance, security, and future-readiness.
Automated content sync

Any updates to your website are automatically tracked and kept in sync with the Web2Agent service. This guarantees that AI agents always have the most current information.

Effortless integration

Enable Web2Agent with a single click. The entire process is automated and requires zero manual management, allowing you to focus on your content, not on complex configurations.

Stay ahead online

By making your site AI-ready today, you ensure it remains discoverable, relevant, and easy to integrate with the AI-powered tools of tomorrow.

Privacy-first design

Web2Agent was built with privacy in mind. No visitor activity is tracked, and no personal user data is ever collected.

Full user control

This feature is entirely optional and can be enabled or disabled at any time. You always remain in complete control of your website's data and how it is accessed.

Broad compatibility

Web2Agent enables you to integrate your website content with any tool that supports the MCP protocol, unlocking a world of possibilities for custom applications.

Simple setup, powerful results

Activating Web2Agent is straightforward and takes only a moment.
01

Open your WordPress admin panel

Log in to your WordPress dashboard where you manage your site settings and plugins.

02

Navigate to Hostinger → Tools

In the left-hand menu, click on the Hostinger tab, then select Tools to access advanced settings.

03

Enable Web2Agent

Scroll to the LLM Optimization section and toggle on Web2Agent. That’s it, your site is now optimized for AI agents use.

Join the future of the web

Don't let your website get left behind. Enable Web2Agent to give your site a voice in the new agentic web, ensuring it remains a key player in the AI-powered future.

