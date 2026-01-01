Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
31,99€/jaar22,99€/1e jaarVoor het eerste jaar
Bespaar 28%
Over het .photo domein
Een kort overzicht om u te helpen bij het kiezen en registreren van een .photo domein.
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Domeininformatie voor .photo
TLD
.photo
TLD-type
gTLD
Minimale registratieperiode
1 jaar
Maximale registratieperiode
3 jaar
Domeinprivacybescherming
Gratis
RegistrarLock
IDN-domeinen
DNSSEC
ICANN-kosten
0,17 €
Waarom zou u uw domein bij Hostinger registreren?
Geen technische kennis vereist
24/7 deskundige ondersteuning
Gratis domeinprivacybescherming
Gratis binnenkort beschikbaar-pagina of link in bio-site
Concurrerende prijzen
Tips
Hoe krijg je de beste domeinnaam?
1. Vermeld uw merknaam
Gebruik uw merknaam of zoekwoorden om de naamsbekendheid en zichtbaarheid in zoekresultaten te vergroten.
2. Houd het kort
Domeinnamen van minder dan drie woorden zijn gemakkelijker te lezen en te onthouden.
3. Minder is meer
Vermijd koppeltekens, cijfers, straattaal en moeilijk te spellen woorden.
4. Denk aan je publiek
Kies een extensie die bij uw doelgroep past, of die nu lokaal of wereldwijd is.
5. Handel snel
Verken andere domeinextensies
.photo-domein FAQ's
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 22,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 31,99 €/jaar. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.