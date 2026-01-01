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Hostinger-sjablonen

Ontdek onze collectie kant-en-klare sjablonen voor websites, apps en nieuwsbrieven – eenvoudig aan te passen en te lanceren.

Populaire websitetemplates

Adelina

Adelina

Home decor store

Home decor store

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Linas

Linas

Mina

Mina

Presson

Presson

Populaire app-sjablonen

Budget tracker

Budget tracker

Color palette generator

Color palette generator

Focus timer

Focus timer

Invoice generator

Invoice generator

Logo maker

Logo maker

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Veelgestelde vragen over Hostinger-templates

Vind antwoorden op veelgestelde vragen over de verschillende soorten sjablonen die Hostinger aanbiedt.

Wat zijn Hostinger-templates?

Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.

It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.

Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.

We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.

Welke soorten sjablonen zijn er beschikbaar?

Momenteel bieden we kant-en-klare sjablonen voor websites, webapplicaties en nieuwsbrieven. Of u nu een zakelijke website, webwinkel of portfolio bouwt, een webapplicatie lanceert voor persoonlijke of zakelijke doeleinden, of e-mailcampagnes opzet, u vindt professioneel ontworpen sjablonen die zijn afgestemd op verschillende branches en doelen.

Heb ik programmeervaardigheden nodig om deze sjablonen te gebruiken?

Nee. Alle sjablonen zijn volledig aanpasbaar met een intuïtieve editor, zodat u lay-outs, kleuren, tekst en afbeeldingen kunt wijzigen zonder enige programmeerkennis.

Kan ik de sjablonen aanpassen aan mijn merk?

Ja. Je kunt eenvoudig lettertypen, kleuren, afbeeldingen en inhoud aanpassen aan je merkidentiteit. Sjablonen bieden een uitgangspunt, maar je hebt volledige controle over het uiteindelijke ontwerp.

Kan ik na de lancering van mijn project nog pagina's toevoegen of het bewerken?

Ja, je kunt nieuwe pagina's en secties aan je sjabloon toevoegen en je project blijven bewerken, zelfs nadat het is gepubliceerd. Hierdoor kun je je website of webapplicatie schalen en verder ontwikkelen naarmate je bedrijf groeit.

Zijn de sjablonen van Hostinger gratis uit te proberen?

Ja! Je kunt gratis beginnen met bouwen met je favoriete sjabloon. Je moet echter wel upgraden naar een betaald abonnement wanneer je je project online wilt publiceren.

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