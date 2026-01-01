Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Aan de slagSee AI models
Vertrouwd door bouwers over de hele wereld.
10K+
Users worldwide
Werkt met OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain en meer.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI-modellen
Sla het beheer van meerdere API-sleutels over. Gebruik er een voor elk model.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 modellen waaronder Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 modellen waaronder Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Maanschot

2 modellen waaronder Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Stap 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5,2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Wisselen van model zonder opnieuw aan te sluiten

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Bekijk wat uw stack kan doen met Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Bewaar je SDK. Wijzig één URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Bewaar je SDK. Wijzig één URL.

Spoormodelgebruik in hPanel

Bekijk het verbruik per model, beheer uw gedeelde tegoed en laad op vanaf één locatie. Geen aparte dashboards van providers nodig.
Spoormodelgebruik in hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Installeer OpenClaw of Hermes Agent in één klik en maak automatisch verbinding met Hostinger AI Router. Geen API-sleutels om te plakken, geen configuratiebestanden om te bewerken. Kies het model dat uw agent gebruikt vanuit hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Gebruik elk belangrijk model, één balans

    Toegang tot ChatGPT, Claude, Tweelingen en meer zonder aparte accounts of rekeningen.

  • Wissel van model zonder uw code aan te raken

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Credits worden gemeten per aanvraag, dus je zit nooit vast aan een vaste maandelijkse kost.

Haal AI Router op

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router is een veilig eindpunt en dashboard voor elk AI-model.In plaats van accounts bij elke provider te openen, krijgt u een API-sleutel die verschillende toonaangevende modellen bereikt — allemaal hier beheerd in hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Alle belangrijke: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral, en meer, plus open-source modellen voor tekst, afbeeldingen, audio en embedding.U kunt modellen wisselen of vergelijken met een enkele parameterwijziging en geen vendor lock-in, en nieuwe modellen worden beschikbaar op het moment dat ze worden verzonden.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

U kunt uw eigen vangrails bouwen — input- en outputfilters, uitgavenlimieten per sleutel en tarieflimieten. Caching bespaart kosten en latentie bij herhaalde aanvragen. Aan de gegevenskant worden uw prompts en reacties niet gebruikt om modellen te trainen.

Kan ik het gebruiken in mijn eigen apps en buiten Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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