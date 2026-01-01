Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

28,99/jaar19,99/1e jaar
Bespaar 31%
Voor het eerste jaar
.gallery

Over het .gallery domein

Een kort overzicht om u te helpen bij het kiezen en registreren van een .gallery domein.

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domeininformatie voor .gallery

TLD
.gallery
TLD-type
gTLD
Minimale registratieperiode
1 jaar
Maximale registratieperiode
1 jaar
Domeinprivacybescherming
Gratis
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Waarom zou u uw domein bij Hostinger registreren?

Geen technische kennis vereist
24/7 deskundige ondersteuning
Gratis domeinprivacybescherming
Gratis binnenkort beschikbaar-pagina of link in bio-site
Concurrerende prijzen
Tips

Hoe krijg je de beste domeinnaam?

1. Vermeld uw merknaam

Gebruik uw merknaam of zoekwoorden om de naamsbekendheid en zichtbaarheid in zoekresultaten te vergroten.
Domeinnamen van minder dan drie woorden zijn gemakkelijker te lezen en te onthouden.
Vermijd koppeltekens, cijfers, straattaal en moeilijk te spellen woorden.
Kies een extensie die bij uw doelgroep past, of die nu lokaal of wereldwijd is.
Goede domeinnamen verkopen snel — zoek en bemachtig die van jou vandaag nog.Start zoekopdracht

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.gallery-domein FAQ's

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/jaar.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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