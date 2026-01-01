Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain
Over het .gallery domein
What is a .gallery domain?
Who is a .gallery domain for?
Why choose a .gallery domain?
Domeininformatie voor .gallery
Waarom zou u uw domein bij Hostinger registreren?
Hoe krijg je de beste domeinnaam?
1. Vermeld uw merknaam
2. Houd het kort
3. Minder is meer
4. Denk aan je publiek
5. Handel snel
Verken andere domeinextensies
.gallery-domein FAQ's
What does a .gallery domain mean?
A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.
Is a .gallery domain trusted?
Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.
Should I choose a .gallery domain or .com domain?
Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.
Who can register a .gallery domain?
Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.
Are there restrictions on .gallery domains?
Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.
How much does a .gallery domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 19,99 € for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 28,99 €/jaar.
Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.