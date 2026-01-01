Crucix
Open-source OSINT intelligence platform aggregating 27 real-time global data sources
Pick VPS plan to deploy Crucix
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
About Crucix
Crucix aik open-source OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) platform hai jo individuals aur teams ko global events ka comprehensive, real-time view dene ke liye banaya gaya hai. NASA FIRMS fire detection, maritime AIS tracking, ACLED conflict monitoring, FRED economic indicators, aur social sentiment analysis samet 27 public sources se data jama karke, Crucix scattered intelligence feeds ko aik cohesive operational picture mein badal deta hai. Platform ki WebGL-powered 3D globe visualization events ko geographically correlate karna aasan banati hai jabke automatic 15-minute refresh cycles manual intervention ke baghair continuous situational awareness ko yaqeeni banate hain.
Common Use Cases
Security analysts aur researchers Crucix ko global conflicts, natural disasters, aur geopolitical developments ki real-time awareness maintain karne ke liye use karte hain, aik hi waqt mein kai regions mein. Financial analysts aur traders LLM-generated trade ideas aur FRED aur EIA jaise sources se economic indicator tracking ko leverage karte hain taake investment decisions ko inform kar saken. Journalists aur OSINT investigators Crucix ko breaking events ko monitor karne ke liye deploy karte hain, flight tracking, maritime data, satellite imagery, aur social media sentiment ko aik unified view mein correlate karke. International organizations ki operations teams isse un regions mein situational awareness ke liye use karti hain jahan unke personnel ya assets deploy kiye gaye hain, Telegram aur Discord alerts critical developments ki instant notification provide karte hain.
Key Features
- 27 public OSINT sources ko jama karta hai jin mein satellite, maritime, aviation, economic, aur conflict data shamil hain
- Geographic event correlation ke liye WebGL-powered 3D globe visualization
- Multi-tier alert system (FLASH/PRIORITY/ROUTINE) via Telegram aur Discord
- LLM integration jo Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini, OpenRouter, aur MiniMax ko support karta hai
- On-demand status checks, sweeps, aur briefings ke liye two-way bot commands
- Automatic data refresh har 15 minutes mein parallel source collection ke saath
- Intelligence feeds mein noise ko kam karne ke liye Semantic deduplication
- Graceful degradation jo API keys missing hone par partial operation ki ijazat deta hai
- Delta memory architecture hot cache aur cold storage ke saath data archiving ke liye
- Server-Sent Events real-time dashboard updates ke liye page refresh ke baghair
- Zero database dependency atomic JSON file writes ke saath data persistence ke liye
- AMD64 aur ARM64 dono platforms ke liye multi-architecture support
Why deploy Crucix on Hostinger VPS
Crucix ko Hostinger VPS par deploy karna aapke intelligence dashboard ko reliable uptime ke saath continuously chalne ko yaqeeni banata hai, OSINT data ko din raat baghair kisi rukawat ke collect aur archive karta hai. VPS environment sabhi 27 sources se parallel data collection ke liye dedicated resources provide karta hai, is baat ko yaqeeni banata hai ke sweeps jaldi mukammal ho jayen, yahan tak ke peak global event activity ke dauran bhi. Apni deployment par mukammal control ke saath, aap premium data sources aur LLM providers ke liye API keys ko securely configure kar sakte hain jabke sensitive intelligence data ko apni infrastructure par rakh sakte hain. Hostinger VPS Telegram aur Discord par real-time alert delivery ke liye zaroori network reliability offer karta hai, taake critical FLASH alerts aap tak foran pahunch saken. Persistent storage is baat ko yaqeeni banata hai ke aapka intelligence archive waqt ke saath badhta rahe, trend analysis aur historical event correlation ko enable karta hai jo cloud-hosted alternatives shayad retain na kar saken.
Pick VPS plan to deploy Crucix
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.