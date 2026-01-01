Crucix is an open-source OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) platform designed to provide individuals and teams with a comprehensive, real-time perspective of global events. By collating data from 27 public sources including NASA FIRMS fire detection, maritime AIS tracking, ACLED conflict monitoring, FRED economic indicators, and social sentiment analysis, Crucix converts disparate intelligence feeds into a cohesive operational picture. The platform's WebGL-powered 3D globe visualisation facilitates geographical correlation of events while automatic 15-minute refresh cycles ensure continuous situational awareness, thereby eliminating manual intervention.

Common Use Cases

Security analysts and researchers utilise Crucix to stay abreast of real-time developments in global conflicts, natural disasters, and geopolitical developments across multiple regions simultaneously. Financial analysts and traders utilise LLM-generated trade ideas and economic indicator tracking from sources like FRED and EIA to guide their investment decisions. Journalists and OSINT investigators employ Crucix to monitor unfolding events by correlating flight tracking, maritime data, satellite imagery, and social media sentiment within a unified interface. Operations teams at international organisations utilise it for situational awareness across regions where their personnel or assets are deployed, with Telegram and Discord alerts providing immediate notification of critical developments.

Key Features

Collates 27 public OSINT sources including satellite, maritime, aviation, economic, and conflict data

WebGL-powered 3D globe visualisation for geographical event correlation

Multi-tier alert system (FLASH/PRIORITY/ROUTINE) via Telegram and Discord

LLM integration supporting Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini, OpenRouter, and MiniMax

Two-way bot commands for on-demand status checks, sweeps, and briefings

Automatic data refresh every 15 minutes with parallel source collection

Semantic deduplication to reduce noise across intelligence feeds

Graceful degradation allowing partial operation when API keys are missing

Delta memory architecture with hot cache and cold storage for data archiving

Server-Sent Events for real-time dashboard updates without page refresh

Zero database dependency with atomic JSON file writes for data persistence

Multi-architecture support for both AMD64 and ARM64 platforms

Why deploy Crucix on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Crucix on a Hostinger VPS ensures your intelligence dashboard operates continuously with dependable uptime, collecting and archiving OSINT data round-the-clock without any interruption. The VPS environment provides dedicated resources for parallel data collection from all 27 sources, ensuring sweeps are completed swiftly even during periods of peak global event activity. With complete control over your deployment, you can securely configure API keys for premium data sources and LLM providers while retaining sensitive intelligence data within your own infrastructure. Hostinger VPS provides the requisite network reliability for real-time alert delivery to Telegram and Discord, thereby ensuring critical FLASH alerts reach you without delay. The persistent storage ensures your intelligence archive grows over time, facilitating trend analysis and historical event correlation, which cloud-hosted alternatives might not retain.