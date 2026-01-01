Crucix is an open-source OSINT (Open Source Intelligence) platform created to give individuals and teams a comprehensive, real-time view of global events. By aggregating data from 27 public sources including NASA FIRMS fire detection, maritime AIS tracking, ACLED conflict monitoring, FRED economic indicators, and social sentiment analysis, Crucix transforms scattered intelligence feeds into a cohesive operational picture. The platform's WebGL-powered 3D globe visualization makes it easy to correlate events geographically while automatic 15-minute refresh cycles ensure continuous situational awareness without manual intervention.

Common Use Cases

Security analysts and researchers use Crucix to maintain real-time awareness of global conflicts, natural disasters, and geopolitical developments across multiple regions simultaneously. Financial analysts and traders leverage LLM-generated trade ideas and economic indicator tracking from sources like FRED and EIA to inform investment decisions. Journalists and OSINT investigators deploy Crucix to monitor breaking events by correlating flight tracking, maritime data, satellite imagery, and social media sentiment in one unified view. Operations teams at international organizations use it for situational awareness across regions where they have personnel or assets deployed, with Telegram and Discord alerts providing instant notification of critical developments.

Key Features

Aggregates 27 public OSINT sources including satellite, maritime, aviation, economic, and conflict data

WebGL-powered 3D globe visualization for geographic event correlation

Multi-tier alert system (FLASH/PRIORITY/ROUTINE) via Telegram and Discord

LLM integration supporting Anthropic Claude, OpenAI, Google Gemini, OpenRouter, and MiniMax

Two-way bot commands for on-demand status checks, sweeps, and briefings

Automatic data refresh every 15 minutes with parallel source collection

Semantic deduplication to reduce noise across intelligence feeds

Graceful degradation allowing partial operation when API keys are missing

Delta memory architecture with hot cache and cold storage for data archiving

Server-Sent Events for real-time dashboard updates without page refresh

Zero database dependency with atomic JSON file writes for data persistence

Multi-architecture support for both AMD64 and ARM64 platforms

Why deploy Crucix on Hostinger VPS

Deploying Crucix on a Hostinger VPS ensures your intelligence dashboard runs continuously with reliable uptime, collecting and archiving OSINT data around the clock without interruption. The VPS environment provides dedicated resources for parallel data collection from all 27 sources, ensuring sweeps complete quickly even during peak global event activity. With full control over your deployment, you can securely configure API keys for premium data sources and LLM providers while keeping sensitive intelligence data on your own infrastructure. Hostinger VPS offers the network reliability needed for real-time alert delivery to Telegram and Discord, so critical FLASH alerts reach you immediately. The persistent storage ensures your intelligence archive grows over time, enabling trend analysis and historical event correlation that cloud-hosted alternatives may not retain.