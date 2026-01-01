Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

1 579/р.1 129/1-й рік
Знижка 28%
На 1 рік
.photo

Про домен .photo

Швидкий огляд, щоб допомогти вам вибрати та зареєструвати домен .photo

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Інформація про домен .photo

Домен верхнього рівня
.photo
Тип TLD
gTLD
Мінімальний термін реєстрації
1 рік
Максимальний термін реєстрації
3 років
Захист конфіденційності домену
Безплатно
Блокування реєстратора
Домени IDN
DNSSEC
Плата ICANN
8,26 ₴

Чому варто зареєструвати домен в Hostinger?

Технічні знання не потрібні
Професійна підтримка 24/7
Захист конфіденційності домену
Безплатна сторінка "Незабаром" або посилання в біо
Конкурентні ціни
Поради

Як вибрати найкраще доменне ім'я

1. Додайте назву бренду

Використовуйте назву вашого бренду або ключові слова, щоб підвищити впізнаваність і видимість у результатах пошуку.
Доменні імена до трьох слів легше читати та запам'ятовувати.
Намагайтеся не використовувати дефіси, цифри, сленг і складні слова.
Оберіть розширення, яке підходить вашій аудиторії, місцевій чи глобальній.
Хороші домени розбирають швидко. Знайдіть і зареєструйте свій уже сьогодні.Почати пошук

Перегляньте інші розширення доменів

.com

Найпопулярніший домен у світі

749 ₴229/1-й рікПеревірити доступність

.online

Для бізнесу, який працює 24/7

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.shop

Перетворіть відвідувачів на покупців

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.io

Ідеальний домен для стартапу

3 259 ₴1 389/1-й рікПеревірити доступність

.icu

Домен .icu – чудовий спосіб виділити свій сайт на тлі інших...

699 ₴89/1-й рікПеревірити доступність

.xyz

Сучасний та універсальний вибір

869 ₴89/1-й рікПеревірити доступність

.pro

Покажіть світові, що ви вмієте найкраще

1 389 ₴129/1-й рікПеревірити доступність

.cloud

Простір для запуску сучасного бізнесу

1 129 ₴89/1-й рікПеревірити доступність

Поширені запитання про домен .photo

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 1 129 ₴ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 1 579 ₴/рік. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Ми дбаємо про вашу конфіденційність

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