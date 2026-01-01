Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
1 579₴/р.1 129₴/1-й рікНа 1 рік
Знижка 28%
Про домен .photo
Швидкий огляд, щоб допомогти вам вибрати та зареєструвати домен .photo
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Інформація про домен .photo
Домен верхнього рівня
.photo
Тип TLD
gTLD
Мінімальний термін реєстрації
1 рік
Максимальний термін реєстрації
3 років
Захист конфіденційності домену
Безплатно
Блокування реєстратора
Домени IDN
DNSSEC
Плата ICANN
8,26 ₴
Чому варто зареєструвати домен в Hostinger?
Технічні знання не потрібні
Професійна підтримка 24/7
Захист конфіденційності домену
Безплатна сторінка "Незабаром" або посилання в біо
Конкурентні ціни
Поради
Як вибрати найкраще доменне ім'я
1. Додайте назву бренду
Використовуйте назву вашого бренду або ключові слова, щоб підвищити впізнаваність і видимість у результатах пошуку.
2. Коротко і ясно
Доменні імена до трьох слів легше читати та запам'ятовувати.
3. Чим простіше, тим краще
Намагайтеся не використовувати дефіси, цифри, сленг і складні слова.
4. Подумайте про свою аудиторію
Оберіть розширення, яке підходить вашій аудиторії, місцевій чи глобальній.
5. Дійте швидко
Перегляньте інші розширення доменів
.com
Найпопулярніший домен у світі
.online
Для бізнесу, який працює 24/7
.shop
Перетворіть відвідувачів на покупців
.io
Ідеальний домен для стартапу
.icu
Домен .icu – чудовий спосіб виділити свій сайт на тлі інших...
.xyz
Сучасний та універсальний вибір
.pro
Покажіть світові, що ви вмієте найкраще
.cloud
Простір для запуску сучасного бізнесу
Поширені запитання про домен .photo
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. It’s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs 1 129 ₴ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 1 579 ₴/рік. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.