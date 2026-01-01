Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
Найпопулярніший
Знижка 63%
Business
Більше інструментів і ресурсів для зростання
349 
129  /міс.

+2 міс. безплатно

Вибрати тариф
Підпишіться на 48 міс. за 6 192 ₴ (звичайна ціна 16 752 ₴). Вартість продовження: 329 ₴/міс.
Керованих вебзастосунків Node.js: 5
Сайтів: 50
Кредитів для вайбкодингу: 5
Ядер CPU: 2
Оперативна пам'ять: 3 ГБ
Диск NVMe 50 ГБ
Поштових скриньок на сайт: 5. Безплатно на 1 рік

Переваги тарифу "Business":

Створюйте за допомогою Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, конструктора сайтів, Horizons
Безплатний домен на 1 рік
Керовані SSL-сертифікати
БЕЗПЛАТНО
Глобальна власна CDN
БЕЗПЛАТНО
Інтеграція з GitHub з автоматичним розгортанням
Розгортання на основі IDE
НОВИНКА
Бекапи: щоденні та за запитом
Брандмауер вебдодатків
Управління трафіком за допомогою ботів ШІ
Необмежена пропускна здатність
Керована база даних MySQL
Знижка 65%
Cloud Startup
У 20 разів більше потужності для ваших сайтів з хостингом "Cloud"
849 
299  /міс.

+2 міс. безплатно

Вибрати тариф
Підпишіться на 48 міс. за 14 352 ₴ (звичайна ціна 40 752 ₴). Вартість продовження: 799 ₴/міс.
Керованих вебзастосунків Node.js: 10
НОВИНКА
Сайтів: 100
Кредитів для вайбкодингу: 5
Ядер CPU: 4
Оперативна пам'ять: 4 ГБ
Диск NVMe 100 ГБ
Поштових скриньок на сайт: 10. Безплатно на 1 рік

Переваги тарифу "Business" плюс:

Професійна підтримка 24/7
Отримайте додатковий контроль і стабільність з виділеною IP-адресою
Обробляйте великий об'єм трафіку завдяки збільшенню потужності на тиждень/місяць
Підвищені продуктивність бази даних і ліміти підключень
Найпопулярніший
Знижка 63%
Business
Більше інструментів і ресурсів для зростання
349 
129  /міс.

+2 міс. безплатно

Вибрати тариф
Підпишіться на 48 міс. за 6 192 ₴ (звичайна ціна 16 752 ₴). Вартість продовження: 329 ₴/міс.
Керованих вебзастосунків Node.js: 5
Сайтів: 50
Кредитів для вайбкодингу: 5
Ядер CPU: 2
Оперативна пам'ять: 3 ГБ
Диск NVMe 50 ГБ
Поштових скриньок на сайт: 5. Безплатно на 1 рік

Переваги тарифу "Business":

Створюйте за допомогою Node.js, PHP/HTML, WordPress, конструктора сайтів, Horizons
Безплатний домен на 1 рік
Керовані SSL-сертифікати
БЕЗПЛАТНО
Глобальна власна CDN
БЕЗПЛАТНО
Інтеграція з GitHub з автоматичним розгортанням
Розгортання на основі IDE
НОВИНКА
Бекапи: щоденні та за запитом
Брандмауер вебдодатків
Управління трафіком за допомогою ботів ШІ
Необмежена пропускна здатність
Керована база даних MySQL
Знижка 65%
Cloud Startup
У 20 разів більше потужності для ваших сайтів з хостингом "Cloud"
849 
299  /міс.

+2 міс. безплатно

Вибрати тариф
Підпишіться на 48 міс. за 14 352 ₴ (звичайна ціна 40 752 ₴). Вартість продовження: 799 ₴/міс.
Керованих вебзастосунків Node.js: 10
НОВИНКА
Сайтів: 100
Кредитів для вайбкодингу: 5
Ядер CPU: 4
Оперативна пам'ять: 4 ГБ
Диск NVMe 100 ГБ
Поштових скриньок на сайт: 10. Безплатно на 1 рік

Переваги тарифу "Business" плюс:

Професійна підтримка 24/7
Отримайте додатковий контроль і стабільність з виділеною IP-адресою
Обробляйте великий об'єм трафіку завдяки збільшенню потужності на тиждень/місяць
Підвищені продуктивність бази даних і ліміти підключень

Вказана сума – це ціна за місяць без урахування податків. Загальна вартість тарифу, яку потрібно сплатити під час оформлення замовлення, включає суму за місяць, помножену на кількість місяців вашої підписки, та всі податки.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

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