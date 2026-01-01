Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
ПочатиSee AI models
Довіряють будівельники по всьому світу.
10K+
Users worldwide
Працює з OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain та іншими.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
Моделі штучного інтелекту
Уникайте керування кількома ключами API. Використовуйте по одному для кожної моделі.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 моделей, включаючи Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

Глибокий пошук

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 моделі, включаючи Grok 4.3

Містраль

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Постріл на місяць

2 моделі, включаючи Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Зміна моделей без повторного підключення

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Подивіться, що може зробити ваш стек за допомогою Hostinger AI Router

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Залиште свій SDK. Змініть одну URL-адресу.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Залиште свій SDK. Змініть одну URL-адресу.

Відстеження використання моделі в hPanel

Переглядайте використання за моделлю, керуйте своїм спільним кредитним балансом і поповнюйте рахунок з одного місця. Окремі панелі керування постачальниками не потрібні.
Відстеження використання моделі в hPanel

One-click setup for AI apps

Встановіть OpenClaw або Hermes Agent одним кліком та автоматично підключіться до Hostinger AI Router. Не потрібно вставляти ключі API, не потрібно редагувати файли конфігурації. Виберіть модель, яку використовує ваш агент, на hPanel.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Використовуйте всі основні моделі, один баланс

    Отримайте доступ до ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini та інших сервісів без окремих облікових записів чи рахунків.

  • Перемикайте моделі, не змінюючи код

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Кредити нараховуються за запит, тому ви ніколи не обмежуєтесь фіксованою щомісячною платою.

Отримайте маршрутизатор зі штучним інтелектом

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger ШІ Маршрутизатор — це безпечна кінцева точка та панель керування для кожної моделі ШІ. Замість того, щоб відкривати облікові записи у кожного провайдера, ви отримуєте ключ API, який дозволяє отримати доступ до різних провідних моделей — усіма ними можна керувати прямо тут, в hPanel.

Which AI models can I use?

Усі провідні: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral та інші, а також моделі з відкритим кодом для тексту, зображень, аудіо та вбудовувань. Ви можете перемикати або порівнювати моделі, змінивши лише один параметр, без прив'язки до постачальника, а нові моделі стають доступними одразу після їх випуску.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Ви можете створювати власні захисні механізми — фільтри вхідних і вихідних даних, ліміти витрат за ключем та обмеження швидкості. Кешування зменшує витрати та затримку для повторних запитів. Щодо даних, ваші запити та відповіді не використовуються для навчання моделей.

Чи можна використовувати це у своїх застосунках та за межами Hostinger?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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