Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
Глибокий пошук
xAI
Містраль
Постріл на місяць
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Зміна моделей без повторного підключення
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Подивіться, що може зробити ваш стек за допомогою Hostinger AI Router
Route every request to the best available mode
Залиште свій SDK. Змініть одну URL-адресу.
Відстеження використання моделі в hPanel
One-click setup for AI apps
Використовуйте всі основні моделі, один баланс
Отримайте доступ до ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini та інших сервісів без окремих облікових записів чи рахунків.
Перемикайте моделі, не змінюючи код
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Кредити нараховуються за запит, тому ви ніколи не обмежуєтесь фіксованою щомісячною платою.
Отримайте маршрутизатор зі штучним інтелектомStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.