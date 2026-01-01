Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

1 439/р.959/1-й рік
Знижка 33%
На 1 рік
.gallery

Про домен .gallery

Швидкий огляд, щоб допомогти вам вибрати та зареєструвати домен .gallery

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Інформація про домен .gallery

Домен верхнього рівня
.gallery
Тип TLD
gTLD
Мінімальний термін реєстрації
1 рік
Максимальний термін реєстрації
1 рік
Захист конфіденційності домену
Безплатно
Блокування реєстратора
DNSSEC

Чому варто зареєструвати домен в Hostinger?

Технічні знання не потрібні
Професійна підтримка 24/7
Захист конфіденційності домену
Безплатна сторінка "Незабаром" або посилання в біо
Конкурентні ціни
Поради

Як вибрати найкраще доменне ім'я

1. Додайте назву бренду

Використовуйте назву вашого бренду або ключові слова, щоб підвищити впізнаваність і видимість у результатах пошуку.
Доменні імена до трьох слів легше читати та запам'ятовувати.
Намагайтеся не використовувати дефіси, цифри, сленг і складні слова.
Оберіть розширення, яке підходить вашій аудиторії, місцевій чи глобальній.
Хороші домени розбирають швидко. Знайдіть і зареєструйте свій уже сьогодні.Почати пошук

Перегляньте інші розширення доменів

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Поширені запитання про домен .gallery

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs 959 ₴ for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is 1 439 ₴/рік.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Ми дбаємо про вашу конфіденційність

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