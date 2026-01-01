قوالب هوستينجر
استكشف مجموعتنا من القوالب الجاهزة للاستخدام للمواقع الإلكترونية والتطبيقات والنشرات الإخبارية - سهلة التخصيص والإطلاق.
الأسئلة الشائعة حول قوالب هوستينجر
ما هي قوالب هوستينجر؟
Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.
It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.
Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.
We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.
ما هي أنواع القوالب المتاحة؟
نقدم حاليًا قوالب جاهزة للاستخدام للمواقع الإلكترونية وتطبيقات الويب والنشرات الإخبارية. سواء كنت تُنشئ موقعًا إلكترونيًا تجاريًا، أو متجرًا إلكترونيًا، أو معرضًا لأعمالك، أو تُطلق تطبيق ويب لاحتياجاتك الشخصية أو التجارية، أو تُنشئ حملات بريد إلكتروني، ستجد قوالب مصممة باحترافية ومُخصصة لمختلف القطاعات والأهداف.
هل أحتاج إلى مهارات البرمجة لاستخدام هذه القوالب؟
لا. جميع القوالب قابلة للتخصيص بالكامل باستخدام محرر سهل الاستخدام، لذا يمكنك تعديل التخطيطات والألوان والنصوص والصور دون الحاجة إلى أي معرفة برمجية.