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होस्टिंगर टेम्पलेट्स

वेबसाइटों, ऐप्स और न्यूज़लेटर्स के लिए हमारे रेडी-टू-यूज़ टेम्प्लेट्स के संग्रह को देखें - जिन्हें कस्टमाइज़ करना और लॉन्च करना आसान है।

लोकप्रिय वेबसाइट टेम्पलेट्स

Adelina

Adelina

Home decor store

Home decor store

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Linas

Linas

Mina

Mina

Presson

Presson

लोकप्रिय ऐप्स टेम्पलेट्स

Budget tracker

Budget tracker

Color palette generator

Color palette generator

Focus timer

Focus timer

Invoice generator

Invoice generator

Logo maker

Logo maker

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Hostinger टेम्प्लेट्स से संबंधित अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न

होस्टिंगर द्वारा पेश किए जाने वाले विभिन्न प्रकार के टेम्प्लेट के बारे में अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्नों के उत्तर प्राप्त करें।

होस्टिंगर टेम्प्लेट क्या हैं?

Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.

It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.

Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.

We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.

किस प्रकार के टेम्पलेट उपलब्ध हैं?

फिलहाल, हम वेबसाइटों, वेब ऐप्स और न्यूज़लेटर्स के लिए तैयार टेम्पलेट्स उपलब्ध कराते हैं। चाहे आप व्यावसायिक वेबसाइट, ऑनलाइन स्टोर या पोर्टफोलियो बना रहे हों, व्यक्तिगत या व्यावसायिक ज़रूरतों के लिए वेब एप्लिकेशन लॉन्च कर रहे हों, या ईमेल कैंपेन बना रहे हों, आपको विभिन्न उद्योगों और लक्ष्यों के अनुरूप पेशेवर रूप से डिज़ाइन किए गए टेम्पलेट्स मिलेंगे।

क्या इन टेम्प्लेट का उपयोग करने के लिए मुझे कोडिंग कौशल की आवश्यकता है?

नहीं। सभी टेम्पलेट पूरी तरह से अनुकूलन योग्य हैं और इनमें एक सहज संपादक उपलब्ध है, इसलिए आप बिना किसी कोडिंग ज्ञान के लेआउट, रंग, टेक्स्ट और छवियों को संशोधित कर सकते हैं।

क्या मैं अपने ब्रांड के अनुरूप टेम्पलेट को अनुकूलित कर सकता हूँ?

जी हां। आप आसानी से फ़ॉन्ट, रंग, चित्र और सामग्री को अपनी ब्रांड पहचान के अनुरूप समायोजित कर सकते हैं। टेम्पलेट्स एक शुरुआती बिंदु प्रदान करते हैं, लेकिन अंतिम डिज़ाइन पर आपका पूरा नियंत्रण होता है।

क्या प्रोजेक्ट लॉन्च होने के बाद मैं उसमें और पेज जोड़ सकता हूँ या उसे एडिट कर सकता हूँ?

जी हां, आप अपने टेम्पलेट में नए पेज और सेक्शन जोड़ सकते हैं और प्रकाशित होने के बाद भी अपने प्रोजेक्ट को एडिट करना जारी रख सकते हैं। इससे आप अपने व्यवसाय के बढ़ने के साथ-साथ अपनी वेबसाइट या वेब ऐप को स्केल और विकसित कर सकते हैं।

क्या होस्टिंगर के टेम्प्लेट मुफ्त में इस्तेमाल किए जा सकते हैं?

जी हां! आप अपने पसंदीदा टेम्पलेट का उपयोग करके मुफ्त में निर्माण शुरू कर सकते हैं। हालांकि, जब आप अपने प्रोजेक्ट को ऑनलाइन प्रकाशित करने के लिए तैयार हों, तो आपको सशुल्क योजना में अपग्रेड करना होगा।

हमें आपकी गोपनीयता का ख्याल है

यह वेबसाइट उन कुकीज़ का उपयोग करती है जो साइट के ठीक से काम करने और आप हमारी साइट से कैसे इंटरैक्ट करते हैं, इस पर डेटा जुटाने और मार्केटिंग के उद्देश्यों के लिए आवश्यक हैं। अपनी स्वीकृति देकर हमारी कुकी नीति के अनुसार ऐड टार्गेटिंग, पेर्सनलाइज़ेशन और विश्लेषण करने के लिए आप इन कुकीज़ को अपने डिवाइस पर स्टोर करने से सहमत हैं।