Hostingerテンプレート
Webサイト、アプリ、ニュースレター向けのすぐに使えるテンプレート集をご用意。カスタマイズから公開まで簡単です。
Hostingerテンプレートに関するよくある質問
Hostingerのテンプレートとは何ですか？
Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.
It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.
Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.
We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.
どのような種類のテンプレートが利用できますか？
これらのテンプレートを使用するには、プログラミングスキルが必要ですか？
いいえ。すべてのテンプレートは直感的なエディターで完全にカスタマイズ可能なので、コーディングの知識がなくてもレイアウト、色、テキスト、画像を変更できます。
テンプレートを自分のブランドに合わせてカスタマイズできますか？
はい。フォント、色、画像、コンテンツなどを簡単に調整して、ブランドイメージを反映させることができます。テンプレートは出発点となりますが、最終的なデザインは完全に自由に作成できます。
プロジェクト公開後にページを追加したり、編集したりすることはできますか？
はい、テンプレートに新しいページやセクションを追加したり、公開後もプロジェクトの編集を続けることができます。これにより、ビジネスの成長に合わせてウェブサイトやウェブアプリを拡張・進化させることができます。
Hostingerのテンプレートは無料で試用できますか？
はい！お好みのテンプレートを使って無料で作成を開始できます。ただし、プロジェクトをオンラインで公開する準備ができたら、有料プランにアップグレードする必要があります。