Hostinger 템플릿
웹사이트, 앱, 뉴스레터 제작에 바로 사용할 수 있는 다양한 템플릿 모음을 살펴보세요. 손쉽게 맞춤 설정하고 출시할 수 있습니다.
Hostinger 템플릿 FAQ
Hostinger 템플릿이란 무엇인가요?
Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.
It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.
Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.
We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.
어떤 유형의 템플릿을 사용할 수 있나요?
현재 저희는 웹사이트, 웹 앱, 뉴스레터에 바로 사용할 수 있는 템플릿을 제공합니다. 비즈니스 웹사이트, 온라인 스토어, 포트폴리오를 구축하든, 개인 또는 비즈니스 목적의 웹 애플리케이션을 출시하든, 이메일 캠페인을 만들든, 다양한 산업과 목표에 맞춰 전문적으로 디자인된 템플릿을 찾으실 수 있습니다.
이 템플릿을 사용하려면 코딩 기술이 필요한가요?
아니요. 모든 템플릿은 직관적인 편집기를 통해 완벽하게 맞춤 설정할 수 있으므로 코딩 지식 없이도 레이아웃, 색상, 텍스트 및 이미지를 수정할 수 있습니다.
템플릿을 내 브랜드에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있나요?
프로젝트를 출시한 후에도 페이지를 추가하거나 수정할 수 있나요?
Hostinger 템플릿은 무료로 사용해 볼 수 있나요?
네! 원하시는 템플릿을 사용하여 무료로 제작을 시작하실 수 있습니다. 하지만 프로젝트를 온라인에 게시할 준비가 되면 유료 플랜으로 업그레이드하셔야 합니다.