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Hostinger 템플릿

웹사이트, 앱, 뉴스레터 제작에 바로 사용할 수 있는 다양한 템플릿 모음을 살펴보세요. 손쉽게 맞춤 설정하고 출시할 수 있습니다.

인기 웹사이트 템플릿

Adelina

Adelina

Home decor store

Home decor store

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Linas

Linas

Mina

Mina

Presson

Presson

인기 앱 템플릿

Budget tracker

Budget tracker

Color palette generator

Color palette generator

Focus timer

Focus timer

Invoice generator

Invoice generator

Logo maker

Logo maker

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

Hostinger 템플릿 FAQ

Hostinger에서 제공하는 다양한 템플릿 유형에 대한 자주 묻는 질문에 대한 답변을 찾아보세요.

Hostinger 템플릿이란 무엇인가요?

Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.

It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.

Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.

We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.

어떤 유형의 템플릿을 사용할 수 있나요?

현재 저희는 웹사이트, 웹 앱, 뉴스레터에 바로 사용할 수 있는 템플릿을 제공합니다. 비즈니스 웹사이트, 온라인 스토어, 포트폴리오를 구축하든, 개인 또는 비즈니스 목적의 웹 애플리케이션을 출시하든, 이메일 캠페인을 만들든, 다양한 산업과 목표에 맞춰 전문적으로 디자인된 템플릿을 찾으실 수 있습니다.

이 템플릿을 사용하려면 코딩 기술이 필요한가요?

아니요. 모든 템플릿은 직관적인 편집기를 통해 완벽하게 맞춤 설정할 수 있으므로 코딩 지식 없이도 레이아웃, 색상, 텍스트 및 이미지를 수정할 수 있습니다.

템플릿을 내 브랜드에 맞게 맞춤 설정할 수 있나요?

네. 글꼴, 색상, 이미지 및 콘텐츠를 브랜드 아이덴티티에 맞게 쉽게 조정할 수 있습니다. 템플릿은 시작점을 제공하지만 최종 디자인은 전적으로 사용자가 제어할 수 있습니다.

프로젝트를 출시한 후에도 페이지를 추가하거나 수정할 수 있나요?

네, 템플릿에 새 페이지와 섹션을 추가하고 게시 후에도 프로젝트를 계속 편집할 수 있습니다. 이를 통해 비즈니스 성장에 맞춰 웹사이트 또는 웹 앱을 확장하고 발전시킬 수 있습니다.

Hostinger 템플릿은 무료로 사용해 볼 수 있나요?

네! 원하시는 템플릿을 사용하여 무료로 제작을 시작하실 수 있습니다. 하지만 프로젝트를 온라인에 게시할 준비가 되면 유료 플랜으로 업그레이드하셔야 합니다.

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.