Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
최고 인기
86% 할인
Business
성장을 위한 더욱 강력한 기능
27,999
3,999 /월

+2 개월 무료

바로 구매하기
48개월을 단 ₩191,952에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,343,952. 갱신 시 가격 ₩24,999/월.
5 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
최대 50개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
2 CPU 코어
3GB RAM
50GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 5개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료

Business의 혜택:

Node.js, PHP/HTML, 워드프레스, 웹사이트 빌더, Horizons로 구축
1년 무료 도메인
관리형 SSL 인증서
무료
글로벌 자체 CDN
무료
GitHub 연동 및 자동 배포 기능 제공
IDE 기반 배포
신규
일별 및 주문형 백업
웹 애플리케이션 방화벽
AI 봇 트래픽 관리
무제한 대역폭
관리형 MySQL 데이터베이스
71% 할인
Cloud Startup
클라우드 호스팅으로 웹사이트의 성능을 20배 더 강화하세요
41,189
11,759 /월

+2 개월 무료

바로 구매하기
48개월을 단 ₩564,432에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,977,072. 갱신 시 가격 ₩38,249/월.
10 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
신규
최대 100개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
4 CPU 코어
4GB RAM
100GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 10개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료

Business의 혜택에 더해:

24시간 연중무휴 전문가 지원을 누리세요
전용 IP 주소로 더욱 강력한 제어 및 안정성을 확보하세요
일주일/한 달 동안 전력 강화로 최대 트래픽을 처리하세요
향상된 데이터베이스 성능 및 연결 제한
최고 인기
86% 할인
Business
성장을 위한 더욱 강력한 기능
27,999
3,999 /월

+2 개월 무료

바로 구매하기
48개월을 단 ₩191,952에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,343,952. 갱신 시 가격 ₩24,999/월.
5 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
최대 50개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
2 CPU 코어
3GB RAM
50GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 5개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료

Business의 혜택:

Node.js, PHP/HTML, 워드프레스, 웹사이트 빌더, Horizons로 구축
1년 무료 도메인
관리형 SSL 인증서
무료
글로벌 자체 CDN
무료
GitHub 연동 및 자동 배포 기능 제공
IDE 기반 배포
신규
일별 및 주문형 백업
웹 애플리케이션 방화벽
AI 봇 트래픽 관리
무제한 대역폭
관리형 MySQL 데이터베이스
71% 할인
Cloud Startup
클라우드 호스팅으로 웹사이트의 성능을 20배 더 강화하세요
41,189
11,759 /월

+2 개월 무료

바로 구매하기
48개월을 단 ₩564,432에 이용하세요(정상가 ₩1,977,072. 갱신 시 가격 ₩38,249/월.
10 관리형 Node.js 웹 앱
신규
최대 100개 웹사이트
5 바이브 코딩 크레딧
4 CPU 코어
4GB RAM
100GB 세계에서 가장 빠른 NVMe 스토리지
웹사이트당 10개의 메일함 - 1년 동안 무료

Business의 혜택에 더해:

24시간 연중무휴 전문가 지원을 누리세요
전용 IP 주소로 더욱 강력한 제어 및 안정성을 확보하세요
일주일/한 달 동안 전력 강화로 최대 트래픽을 처리하세요
향상된 데이터베이스 성능 및 연결 제한

표시된 가격은 해당 세금을 제외한 월 요금입니다. 상품은 선불로 결제되며, 상품 총 가격에는 월 요금에 요금제 기간(개월)을 곱한 금액과 관련 세금을 포함합니다.

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

호스팅어는 여러분의 개인 정보를 소중히 여깁니다

당사의 웹사이트는 사이트의 원활한 작동과 사용자의 상호작용 데이터 수집, 그리고 마케팅 목적을 위해 필요한 쿠키를 사용합니다. 허용 시, 쿠키 정책에 명시된 대로 광고와 분석을 위한 쿠키 사용에 동의하게 됩니다.