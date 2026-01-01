Hostinger模板
探索我们丰富的现成网站、应用程序和新闻简报模板——易于定制和发布。
Hostinger模板常见问题解答
Hostinger模板是什么？
Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.
It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.
Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.
We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.
有哪些类型的模板可供选择？
目前，我们提供现成的网站、Web应用程序和电子报模板。无论您是搭建企业网站、在线商店还是作品集，发布满足个人或商业需求的Web应用程序，还是创建电子邮件营销活动，您都能找到针对不同行业和目标量身定制的专业设计模板。
使用这些模板需要编程技能吗？
不。所有模板都可通过直观的编辑器进行完全自定义，因此您无需任何编码知识即可修改布局、颜色、文本和图像。
我可以自定义模板以匹配我的品牌吗？
是的。您可以轻松调整字体、颜色、图片和内容，以体现您的品牌形象。模板提供了一个起点，但最终设计完全由您掌控。
项目上线后，我可以添加更多页面或编辑项目吗？
是的，您可以向模板添加新页面和版块，即使项目发布后也可以继续编辑。这样，您可以随着业务的增长扩展和完善您的网站或Web应用程序。
Hostinger模板可以免费试用吗？
是的！您可以免费使用您喜欢的模板开始构建。但是，当您准备将项目发布到网上时，则需要升级到付费套餐。