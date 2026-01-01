Manage your Hostinger services from your IDE

With the Hostinger Connector, your AI coding assistant gets direct access to your infrastructure, so you can manage, deploy, and monitor without leaving your editor.

Install extension in VS Code

Click Install in VS Code to open Hostinger Connector directly in your IDE. Install the extension and connect your account with a one-click browser authentication.
Install in VS CodeSee documentation
Install extension in VS Code

See what your IDE can ship with Hostinger

Turn a screenshot into a live website

Paste a landing page screenshot into your IDE, let AI recreate the page, then publish it directly to Hostinger. No switching tools or tabs, just capture, code, and deploy from your IDE.
Install extension

Launch a ready-made WordPress site for any use case

Launch a WordPress site with pre-selected plugins and settings, ready for your exact use case.

Create custom WordPress plugins from your AI workflow

Create and deploy custom WordPress plugins or site features directly from your AI coding workflow.

Give your AI secure access to your infrastructure

No more switching between tabs. Hostinger Connector gives your AI agent scoped, secure access right where you already work.
AI-powered management

AI-powered management

Let your AI agent manage databases, configure DNS, and control server settings via MCP, with securely scoped access.

Secure by default

Secure by default

OAuth authentication means no manual key management and no credentials stored in config files.

Zero context switching

Zero context switching

Work from one place instead of switching between your terminal, browser tabs, and IDE.

See what your IDE can do with Hostinger

Spin up infrastructure from chat

Deploy VPSs, choose operating systems, and manage firewalls without leaving the conversation.

Deploy sites from your editor

Push code and publish WordPress or static sites in one flow without leaving your IDE.

Monitor servers in real time

Check CPU, memory, and bandwidth usage. Scan for malware, and restore backups from chat.

Manage domains with prompts

Update DNS records, connect domains, and manage routing with natural language.

Get your plan and manage it through your favorite IDE

Get started in complete confidence. Our 30-day money-back guarantee means it's risk-free.
最热门
立减78%
Business
更多工具和动力助力增长
¥138.99
¥29.99 /月

+2 个月赠期

选择套餐
只需 ¥1,439.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 ¥6,671.52）。续订价格为 ¥124.99/月。
5个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
最多 50 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
2个CPU内核
3 GB RAM
50 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 5 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年

Business优势

使用 Node.js、PHP/HTML、WordPress、建站助手、Horizons 构建
免费域名 1 年
自托管 SSL 证书
免费
全球内部CDN
免费
GitHub 集成及自动部署
部署基于IDE
全新
每日和按需备份
Web应用程序防火墙
AI机器人流量管理
无限带宽
自托管 MySQL 数据库
立减71%
Cloud Startup
云托管可为您的网站提供20多倍性能提升。
¥204.99
¥58.99 /月

+2 个月赠期

选择套餐
只需 ¥2,831.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 ¥9,839.52）。续订价格为 ¥189.99/月。
10个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
全新
最多 100 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
4个CPU内核
4 GB RAM
100 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 10 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年

Business的全部功能，此外还有：

享受专家优先支持 – 全天候24小时
使用专属 IP 地址获得额外的控制权和稳定性
用一周或一个月动力提升，应对高峰流量
更高的数据库性能和连接上限
最热门
立减78%
Business
更多工具和动力助力增长
¥138.99
¥29.99 /月

+2 个月赠期

选择套餐
只需 ¥1,439.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 ¥6,671.52）。续订价格为 ¥124.99/月。
5个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
最多 50 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
2个CPU内核
3 GB RAM
50 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 5 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年

Business优势

使用 Node.js、PHP/HTML、WordPress、建站助手、Horizons 构建
免费域名 1 年
自托管 SSL 证书
免费
全球内部CDN
免费
GitHub 集成及自动部署
部署基于IDE
全新
每日和按需备份
Web应用程序防火墙
AI机器人流量管理
无限带宽
自托管 MySQL 数据库
立减71%
Cloud Startup
云托管可为您的网站提供20多倍性能提升。
¥204.99
¥58.99 /月

+2 个月赠期

选择套餐
只需 ¥2,831.52 即可获得 48 个月（原价 ¥9,839.52）。续订价格为 ¥189.99/月。
10个自托管 Node.js Web 应用
全新
最多 100 个网站
5个氛围编码积分
4个CPU内核
4 GB RAM
100 GB 的世界最快 NVMe 存储
每个网站 10 个邮箱 - 免费使用 1 年

Business的全部功能，此外还有：

享受专家优先支持 – 全天候24小时
使用专属 IP 地址获得额外的控制权和稳定性
用一周或一个月动力提升，应对高峰流量
更高的数据库性能和连接上限

显示的价格为单月价格，且不包含税费。结账时的总价为单月价格乘以套餐月数，以及任何适用税费。

Hostinger API FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger API.

Where can I find the full API reference?

The complete API documentation, including all endpoints, request parameters, and response schemas, is available at developers.hostinger.com.

How do I authenticate with the Hostinger API?

Generate an API token from hPanel under API settings. Pass it as a Bearer token in the Authorization header of every request. Tokens are scoped per account and can be revoked at any time.

What can I manage through the API?

The Hostinger API covers Web Hosting, VPS, Domain, Reach (email marketing) and billing information. If you're using the MCP Connector, these same resources are exposed directly to your AI agent inside your IDE.

Is there a sandbox or test environment I can use?

Not at this time. All API calls interact with your live account, so use a dedicated test server or domain when experimenting.

Are there rate limits I should know about?

Yes. The API enforces rate limits to ensure fair usage. If you exceed them, you'll receive a 429 Too Many Requests response. Rate limit headers are included in every response to help you manage request timing. Exceeding the limit repeatedly may result in your IP being temporarily blocked.

我们关心您的隐私

本网站使用 Cookie，这些 Cookie 是网站正常运行、获取您与网站互动的数据以及用于营销目的所必需的。接受即表示您同意在您的设备上存储 Cookie，用于广告定位、个性化和分析，如我们的Cookie 政策中所述。