Hostinger templates
Explore our collection of ready-to-use templates for websites, apps, and newsletters – easy to customize and launch.
Hostinger templates FAQs
What are Hostinger templates?
Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.
It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.
Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.
We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.
What types of templates are available?
At the moment, we offer ready-to-use templates for websites, web apps, and newsletters. Whether you’re building a business website, online store, or portfolio, launching a web application for personal or business needs, or creating email campaigns, you’ll find professionally designed templates tailored to different industries and goals.
Do I need coding skills to use these templates?
No. All templates are fully customizable with an intuitive editor, so you can modify layouts, colors, text, and images without any coding knowledge.
Can I customize the templates to match my brand?
Yes. You can easily adjust fonts, colors, images, and content to reflect your brand identity. Templates provide a starting point, but you have full control over the final design.
Can I add more pages or edit my project after it has launched?
Yes, you can add new pages and sections to your template and continue editing your project even after it has been published. This allows you to scale and evolve your website or web app as your business grows.
Are Hostinger templates free to try?
Yes! You can start building using your preferred template for free. However, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan when you’re ready to publish your project online.