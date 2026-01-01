Early release

Grow your business with AI agents

Get 7 agents built for real business tasks — from strategy and SEO to marketing and sales. Works right inside your Hostinger account.
Grow your business with AI agents
Our AI agents

AI tools give you a blank chat box. You're expected to figure out what to ask, how to ask it, and what to do next.

Our agents come with skills built in. Each one is a specialist that knows what to do and how to help. A team of 7 AI agents helping you grow your business from day one.

Meet your team

From strategy to sales, every agent is a specialist. Pick the one you need and let it work.
Business advisor

North

Evaluates your idea, maps out your positioning, and gives you a clear plan for what to prioritize first.
Top skills
Business idea validation
Brand voice creation
Competitor analysis
North

Three steps. That's it.

01

Pick your challenge

Need better SEO? A content plan? Legal pages? Choose the agent that fits.

02

Chat with your agent

Rearrange elements to create the website you’ve always wanted.

03

Get real results

Strategies, blog posts, audits, email campaigns. Ready to copy, paste, and use.

Built for business owners, not engineers

Made for your Hostinger site

Your agents are built to work with the tools you already use: your website, your domain, your business.

No technical skills needed

If you can have a conversation, you can use Agents. No prompts to memorize, no setup required

Specialists, not generalists

Each agent is trained for one job. You get expert-level help, not a generic assistant trying to do everything.

Your data stays yours

Conversations are private. We don’t train on your data or share it with third parties.

Join millions of happy customers

Hostinger is the place where you find everything you want as it provides every tool that can contribute to the success of the business.

M.Akram Bazerbashi

M.Akram Bazerbashi

I’ve been using Hostinger for a while now and my experience has been really good. The setup process was super easy, even for someone who isn’t very technical.

Dm Rawat

Dm Rawat

Convenient, reliable and well maintained, with a great support team ready to assist anytime live. Really recommend.

Amir Benslama

Amir Benslama

Your AI agents team ready. Are you?

Your AI agents team ready. Are you?

Frequently asked questions

What is Hostinger Agents?

Hostinger Agents is an AI-powered app that gives you a team of seven specialized agents — each built for a specific business area like strategy, writing, SEO, marketing, legal, customer communications, and sales. Instead of one generic chatbot, you get focused experts you can talk to anytime, in plain language. No technical skills required.

Who is Hostinger Agents for?

It's built for solopreneurs, side-hustlers, and small business owners who handle everything on their own. If you've ever wished you had a strategist, writer, marketer, or legal advisor on call — that's exactly what Hostinger Agents gives you.

How is it different from ChatGPT?

Unlike general-purpose AI chatbots, each Hostinger Agent is pre-trained with deep expertise in a specific business domain. You don't need to craft the perfect prompt — just pick an agent and a skill, and it guides you to a useful result from there.

What are Skills, and how do they work?

Skills are pre-built task templates inside each agent. Instead of figuring out what to ask, you select a skill and the agent walks you through a specific outcome — like writing a blog post, running keyword research, or generating a privacy policy. Skills are faster, more structured, and produce better results than starting from a blank conversation.

How does pricing work?

Plans start at $9.99/month (billed on a 24-month cycle). Every plan includes all 7 agents, all skills, monthly credits, and internet browsing. There are no feature differences between plans — just the billing period. Credits reset monthly, and if you need more before the cycle ends, you can purchase top-ups directly in the app.

Do I need to start over every time I open the app?

No. Each agent keeps a single, ongoing conversation with you — no sessions that expire, no history to manage. You close the app and come back later, and the agent picks up exactly where you left off. No need to re-explain your business context every time.

We care about your privacy

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