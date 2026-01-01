Hostinger's agentic email is built for developers and automation builders who need a reliable email layer for their AI agents and workflows. If you're building with OpenClaw, n8n, Make, LangChain, Zapier, or similar tools, and you've hit the wall with traditional email providers blocking your automation – this is for you.



It's also for the agents themselves. Whether your agent needs a dedicated address for cold outreach, customer support, booking flows, or document processing, agent mail gives it a real, programmable inbox to work from.