Connect your students to the tools they need
Who the program is for
Course & community creators
Institutions
Digital skills educators
Trusted voices
Why educators choose Hostinger
High-converting model
Performance-based earnings
Tools students actually use
Easy to start and scale
Join the program in four simple steps
1. Submit your application
2. Get approved
3. Partner account setup
4. Promote and earn
I want to express my gratitude for this partnership with Hostinger. Today, it has become not only the main engine of my company, but also a source of simplicity and results for my students.
Most of my students had never built a website in their lives, but thanks to Hostinger's AI website builder they successfully launched their very first pages and were so excited.
Educational partnership program FAQs
What is the Hostinger Educational Partnership Program?
The Hostinger Educational Partnership Program is a performance-based collaboration designed specifically for educators, course creators, and institutions. It's built on a simple idea: your students need reliable tools to build real projects online, and you get rewarded for connecting them with one of the best platforms in the industry. This program is built to grow alongside your audience.
Who can become a partner?
This program is a great fit if you create educational content and your audience includes learners interested in any of the following topics: web development or programming, AI tools and automation, digital marketing, vibe coding, freelancing and entrepreneurship, or making money online.
You don't need a massive following. Engagement matters more than reach - a highly trusted community of 1,000 students can outperform a passive audience of 1 million. If your recommendations carry weight, we want to work with you.
What type of partnerships does the program include?
The Educational Partnership Program covers two main partnership types. Influencer & Educator-Led Courses (B2C) — for individual creators, instructors, and influencers who teach through online courses, communities, or content channels. And Institution-Led Programs (B2B) — for universities, EdTech companies, coding schools, and e-learning platforms that want to integrate Hostinger into their formal curriculum or student resources.
Whether you're a solo creator with 1,000 followers or an institution serving thousands of students, there's a place for you in this program.
How can my students benefit from this program?
Your students get access to cutting-edge, AI-powered tools that allow them to build websites, launch businesses, and bring projects to life — even with no prior technical experience. Hostinger's platform is designed to get beginners from idea to live site in minutes, not months.
By learning with tools that professionals actually use, your students gain a real, practical advantage. They're not just completing exercises — they're building things that work in the real world. That's a meaningful upgrade to any digital marketing, web development, entrepreneurship, or AI-focused curriculum.
What Hostinger products will my students use?
Hostinger offers a full ecosystem of tools suited to learners at every stage — from building their first website to deploying complex automation workflows. Depending on your curriculum, your students may work with web hosting and WordPress hosting to launch any kind of website or blog; the AI Website Builder to create a professional-looking site in minutes with no coding required; Hostinger Horizons, an AI-powered app builder that lets students create and deploy web apps by simply describing what they want; VPS hosting for more advanced projects and custom server environments; Node.js hosting for JavaScript-based applications; self-hosted n8n for workflow automation, perfect for automation and AI-focused courses; one-click OpenClaw for quick deployment of popular apps without manual setup; and domain registration and Hostinger Email to establish a professional online presence from day one.
Whatever your course covers, there's a Hostinger product that fits naturally into the learning journey.
What promotional materials and support will I get?
As an educational partner, you get a full toolkit to help you promote Hostinger effectively from day one. This includes ready-made banners and creatives you can drop straight into your course or content; product briefs with clear overviews of Hostinger products so you can speak about them confidently; funnel know-how and best-performing strategies based on what's working across our top partners; guidance on product integrations so Hostinger fits naturally into your lessons and modules; a performance tracking dashboard with real-time visibility into your referrals, conversions, and commissions; and a dedicated partner manager — a real person in your corner to support your growth and help you get the most out of the partnership.
I already have a Hostinger affiliate account — is this different?
Yes — the Educational Partnership Program is a separate, distinct program from the standard Hostinger affiliate program. It's specifically designed for educators and institutions, with a different onboarding experience, dedicated support, and resources tailored to educational content creators.
If you currently have a standard affiliate account and believe you're a strong fit for this program, you're welcome to apply separately.
How do I become a partner?
Getting started is straightforward. First, fill out the partnership application on this page — it only takes a few minutes. Our team then reviews your application and reaches out with next steps. Once approved, you'll get access to your partner dashboard, promotional materials, and everything you need to start promoting Hostinger within your content.
I've submitted my application — what happens next?
Our partnerships team will carefully review your application, typically within a few business days. If your profile is a strong match, we'll reach out via email with details about your approval and onboarding next steps.