All templatesWebsitesApps

قوالب هوستينجر

استكشف مجموعتنا من القوالب الجاهزة للاستخدام للمواقع الإلكترونية والتطبيقات والنشرات الإخبارية - سهلة التخصيص والإطلاق.

قوالب مواقع الويب الشائعة

Adelina

Adelina

Home decor store

Home decor store

Interior studio site

Interior studio site

Linas

Linas

Mina

Mina

Presson

Presson

قوالب التطبيقات الشائعة

Budget tracker

Budget tracker

Color palette generator

Color palette generator

Focus timer

Focus timer

Invoice generator

Invoice generator

Logo maker

Logo maker

Workouts generator

Workouts generator

الأسئلة الشائعة حول قوالب هوستينجر

اعثر على إجابات للأسئلة الشائعة حول أنواع القوالب المختلفة التي تقدمها هوستينجر.

ما هي قوالب هوستينجر؟

Hostinger templates are a curated collection of ready-to-use website, web app, and newsletter templates designed to make building an online presence accessible to everyone.

It currently includes templates from Hostinger Website Builder and Hostinger Horizons for websites and web apps, as well as Reach email marketing newsletter examples.

Our goal is to remove technical barriers and make launching online simple. Anyone can choose a template, customize it without coding, and launch a fully functional, SEO-friendly, and mobile-responsive website, web app, or email campaign.

We’ll continue expanding the hub with more templates to help businesses launch, grow, and scale their online presence with ease.

ما هي أنواع القوالب المتاحة؟

نقدم حاليًا قوالب جاهزة للاستخدام للمواقع الإلكترونية وتطبيقات الويب والنشرات الإخبارية. سواء كنت تُنشئ موقعًا إلكترونيًا تجاريًا، أو متجرًا إلكترونيًا، أو معرضًا لأعمالك، أو تُطلق تطبيق ويب لاحتياجاتك الشخصية أو التجارية، أو تُنشئ حملات بريد إلكتروني، ستجد قوالب مصممة باحترافية ومُخصصة لمختلف القطاعات والأهداف.

هل أحتاج إلى مهارات البرمجة لاستخدام هذه القوالب؟

لا. جميع القوالب قابلة للتخصيص بالكامل باستخدام محرر سهل الاستخدام، لذا يمكنك تعديل التخطيطات والألوان والنصوص والصور دون الحاجة إلى أي معرفة برمجية.

هل يمكنني تخصيص القوالب لتتناسب مع علامتي التجارية؟

نعم. يمكنك بسهولة تعديل الخطوط والألوان والصور والمحتوى ليعكس هوية علامتك التجارية. توفر القوالب نقطة انطلاق، ولكن لديك تحكم كامل في التصميم النهائي.

هل يمكنني إضافة المزيد من الصفحات أو تعديل مشروعي بعد إطلاقه؟

نعم، يمكنك إضافة صفحات وأقسام جديدة إلى قالبك ومواصلة تعديل مشروعك حتى بعد نشره. يتيح لك هذا توسيع نطاق موقعك الإلكتروني أو تطبيق الويب الخاص بك وتطويره مع نمو أعمالك.

هل قوالب هوستينجر مجانية للتجربة؟

نعم! يمكنك البدء في البناء باستخدام القالب الذي تفضله مجانًا. ومع ذلك، ستحتاج إلى الترقية إلى خطة مدفوعة عندما تكون جاهزًا لنشر مشروعك عبر الإنترنت.

نحن نولي أهمية قصوى لخصوصيتك

يستخدم هذا الموقع ملفات تعريف الارتباط الضرورية لعمل الموقع بشكل صحيح ولتجميع بيانات حول كيفية تفاعلك معه، وكذلك لأغراض تسويقية. بقبولك، فإنك توافق على استخدام ملفات تعريف الارتباط للإعلانات والتحليلات كما هو موضح في سياسة ملفات تعريف الارتباط لدينا.