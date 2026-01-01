Create an email with a custom domain

Create your custom domain email

Your brand, in every message

When your email uses your domain, your business looks more professional from the first message.

Email that earns trust

A custom domain email helps your messages look real and reliable, so people are more likely to open and reply.

Get started for less

Register a domain for 2+ years and get 1 year of professional email free. No hidden steps or extra setup.

Set up professional email in minutes

1. Choose your domain

1. Choose your domain

Buy a new domain with Hostinger or use one you already own. If your domain is with another provider, we’ll guide you through connecting it so your email works and your website stays live.

Why buy domain names at Hostinger?

Trusted domain registrar

Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.

Privacy

When you register a domain, your contact details may appear in public RDAP/WHOIS records. For supported extensions, Hostinger automatically includes free privacy protection to keep your personal information hidden from third parties.
24/7 support

Our agents are always available on live chat or email, responding in less than 3 minutes on average. You won’t have trouble communicating either, with agents fluent in 8+ languages.
Quick setup, easy management

Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.

Choose from the most popular domains

.com

Build trust with this best-known domain.

₱  889.00₱  299.00 /year

.online

It’s a great alternative to .com. Broad, generic and univer...

₱  2,139.00₱  59.00 /year

.shop

Show your clients you do business in the .shop.

₱  2,079.00₱  59.00 /year

.io

Show your clients you do business in the .io.

₱  4,049.00₱  1,909.00 /year

.icu

Show your clients you do business in the .icu.

₱  959.00₱  119.00 /year

.xyz

Unique and trending domain for your successful business.

₱  839.00₱  119.00 /year

.pro

Demonstrate your proficiency through a .pro domain.

₱  1,729.00₱  179.00 /year

.cloud

Show your clients you do business in the .cloud.

₱  1,549.00₱  119.00 /year

Email with custom domain FAQs

What is an email with a custom domain?

Can I buy a domain and email together?

What if I already have a domain?

Is it hard to set up?

Can I use my email with Gmail or Outlook?

Can I create multiple email addresses?

What if I need help?

