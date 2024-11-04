À partir de seulement CA$ 2.79
Included in every plan
Fast & reliable hosting
Your website runs on powerful, high-performance hosting with a global CDN — built for speed, stability, and growth.
Free domain & SSL
Get online instantly with your own domain and SSL certificate included — no extra setup needed.
SEO & GEO
Our SEO and location-aware tools help your site appear in search results and AI-generated responses around the world.
Always-on security
Advanced DDoS defense and malware monitoring keep your website secure and performing smoothly.
Integrations
Analytics, marketing, login, and payment tools are already integrated — everything works together seamlessly.
Automatic backups
Your site is backed up automatically — restore previous versions anytime with just one click.
Je me demande comment Hostinger a réussi à créer Horizons… C'est fou la vitesse à laquelle il permet à n'importe qui de déployer le front-end et le back-end.
Je ne saurais même pas dire depuis combien de temps ce projet traînait sur ma to-do list… Et puis vous avez lancé l'IA Horizons. Je n'y connais absolument rien en développement d'applications web. Et pourtant, ça y est, le projet de mes rêves pour aider les autres existe enfin. Je suis ravie !
Hostinger Horizons est vraiment révolutionnaire par rapport à tout le reste. Créer un sous-domaine pour mon blog sur mon application web a été super simple. J'étais impressionné !
C'est comme avoir un développeur web/logiciel performant prêt à créer tout ce que vous pouvez imaginer.
J'ai essayé Hostinger Horizons et c'est une véritable révolution ! Ce créateur d'applications IA sans code crée des sites et des applications web performants en quelques minutes : il conçoit, code et écrit pour vous. À essayer absolument.
On peut créer des choses vraiment sympas avec Hostinger Horizons. Ce n'est pas un créateur de sites classique, c'est bien plus que ça.
The AI website builder makes creating a site super simple and fast. The layouts look professional right away, and it saves me so much time compared to starting from scratch.
Great website builder and customization experience above par and wonderful service overall. Would recommend to all who need to build websites on the go.
I love Hostinger! Perfect for entrepreneurs. I made almost 5 websites and they look incredible. Extremely happy with it. These are some of the websites 100% Hostinger Builder made.
Hostinger justifies the price, AI website builder is easy to use backed by prompt 24/7 Chat support to resolve difficulties or to know the commands and features.
I created my website less than 10 minutes by selecting the website builder with AI. A Beautiful custom website, budget friendly and easy to use. The BEST decision I made, "Hands down".
Using the Hostinger AI website builder has been a life-saving experience and removed frustrating years of looking for website developers.