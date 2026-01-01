PHP hosting

Create and deploy PHP applications on high-performance servers.
Choose your PHP hosting plan

82% ছাড়
Single
একক উদ্যোক্তাদের জন্য সেরা
৳  99.00 /মাস
৳4,752.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳26,352.00)। ৳399.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
টি ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
কোনও Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ নেই
10 আপনার ফাইলের জন্য GB স্টোরেজ (SSD)
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য ১টি মেইলবক্স - ১ বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

তুমি যা পাবে:

ফ্রি SSL দিয়ে প্রতিটি সাইট সুরক্ষিত রাখুন
সহজে ডেটা রিকভারির জন্য সাপ্তাহিক অটো ব্যাকআপ
কোনও ডাউনটাইম ছাড়াই বিনামূল্যে আপনার সাইট মাইগ্রেট করুন
সবচেয়ে জনপ্রিয়
80% ছাড়
Premium
শুরু করার জন্য প্রয়োজনীয় সবকিছু
৳  179.00 /মাস
৳8,592.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳42,672.00)। ৳619.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
3টি পর্যন্ত ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
কোনও Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ নেই
আপনার ফাইলের জন্য 20 GB স্টোরেজ (SSD)
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 2টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

সিঙ্গেলের সকল সুবিধা, প্লাস:

1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি ডোমেইন
আপনার জন্য রক্ষণাবেক্ষণ করা WordPress সাইট উপভোগ করুন
1 বছরের জন্য বিনামূল্যে ইমেইল মার্কেটিং
AI Website Builder দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে সাইট তৈরি করুন
75% ছাড়
Business
গ্রোথ-এর জন্য আরও টুলস এবং পাওয়ার
৳  279.00 /মাস
৳13,392.00-এ 48 মাস পান (নিয়মিত মূল্য ৳52,752.00)। ৳889.00/মাস-এ নবায়ন হবে।
50টি পর্যন্ত ওয়েবসাইট তৈরি করুন
টি Node.js ওয়েব অ্যাপ
নতুন
বিশ্বের দ্রুততম 50 GB NVMe স্টোরেজ
প্রতিটি ওয়েবসাইটের জন্য 5টি মেইলবক্স - 1 বছরের জন্য ফ্রি

Premium-এ যা আছে, তার সব এবং আরও:

যেকোনো ডেটা হারানো এড়াতে দৈনিক এবং অন-ডিমান্ড ব্যাকআপ
AI দিয়ে একটি ই-কমার্স সাইট তৈরি করুন
WordPress-এর জন্য AI এজেন্ট
ফ্রি
AI দিয়ে কয়েক মিনিটে রেডি-টু-গো WordPress সাইট তৈরি করুন
ফ্রি CDN সহ সর্বোচ্চ ওয়েবসাইট স্পিড উপভোগ করুন
WordPress Multisite দিয়ে সাইটগুলো আরও সহজে পরিচালনা করুন
Best PHP hosting experience guaranteed

Powerful and robust tools that will let you get the most out of PHP hosting.
Best PHP hosting experience guaranteed

Git integration

Enhance your workflow by deploying your applications directly from the public Git repository.

PHP version control

Switch between versions 5.2 to 7.4 and manage extensions with essential PHP values.

Access manager

Easily cooperate with multiple developers by granting them access to services of your choosing.

Why PHP hosting?

Our tech engineers monitor all servers round the clock to ensure that the latest performance updates are at your disposal! And if you need any help, a dedicated team of support experts is eager to assist you 24/7!
Get started

HTTP/2

HTTP/2 is enabled across all servers. Process more requests quicker!

Cache manager

Set up server-side caching to dramatically increase page speed.

Optimized stack

Get the latest PHP and MySQL updates right at your doorstep.

যদি আপনি ১০০% সন্তুষ্ট না হন, তাহলে আপনার ক্রয়ের ৩০ দিনের মধ্যে আপনার অর্থ ফেরতের অনুরোধ করতে পারেন। প্রক্রিয়াটি মসৃণ এবং ঝুঁকিমুক্ত। আরও তথ্যের জন্য, অনুগ্রহ করে আমাদের রিফান্ড নীতি দেখুন (বহির্ভূত ক্ষেত্র প্রযোজ্য হতে পারে)।

PHP hosting FAQs

Find answers to frequently asked questions about PHP hosting.

What is PHP?

What is PHP hosting?

Does PHP hosting include SSH access?

What security measures does PHP hosting have?

Will you back up my files and databases?

আমরা আপনার গোপনীয়তার ব্যাপারে কেয়ার করি

