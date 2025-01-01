PHP hosting
Create and deploy PHP applications on high-performance servers.
Choose your PHP hosting plan
シングル共有ホスティング
Ideal solution for beginners.
¥ 99975％節約
¥ 249 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 549/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
1 website
10GBのSSDストレージ
100GBの帯域幅
無料で無制限のSSL
毎週のバックアップ
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
一番人気
Premium
Webサイト作成に必要なすべてのもの
¥ 1,26976％節約
¥ 299 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 569/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
25件のWebサイト
25GBのSSDストレージ
無制限の帯域幅
無料で無制限のSSL
毎週のバックアップ
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
Business
高度な機能が備わったプラン
¥ 1,79974％節約
¥ 469 /月
更新料は4年で¥ 969/月です。いつでもキャンセルできます。
50件のWebサイト
50GBのNVMeディスク容量
無制限の帯域幅
無料で無制限のSSL
毎日のバックアップ（¥ 3,948相当）
無料のドメイン（¥ 1,549相当）
Best PHP hosting experience guaranteed
Powerful and robust tools that will let you get the most out of PHP hosting.
Git integration
Enhance your workflow by deploying your applications directly from the public Git repository.
PHP version control
Switch between versions 5.2 to 7.4 and manage extensions with essential PHP values.
Access manager
Easily cooperate with multiple developers by granting them access to services of your choosing.
Why PHP hosting?
Our tech engineers monitor all servers round the clock to ensure that the latest performance updates are at your disposal! And if you need any help, a dedicated team of support experts is eager to assist you 24/7!
HTTP/2
HTTP/2 is enabled across all servers. Process more requests quicker!
Cache manager
Set up server-side caching to dramatically increase page speed.
Optimized stack
Get the latest PHP and MySQL updates right at your doorstep.
PHP hosting FAQs
