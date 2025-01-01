PHP hosting
Create and deploy PHP applications on high-performance servers.
30-day money-back guarantee
Choose your PHP hosting plan
Single
The perfect WP hosting option for beginners
£ 10.99SAVE 86%
£ 1.49 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at £2.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
1 website
10 GB SSD storage
100 GB bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
Free domain (£8.99 value)
Discover more
MOST POPULAR
Premium
Great for personal websites and portfolios
£ 11.99SAVE 78%
£ 2.59 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at £5.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
25 websites
25 GB SSD storage
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Weekly backups
Free domain (£8.99 value)
Discover more
Business
Level up with more power and enhanced features
£ 14.99SAVE 75%
£ 3.79 /mo
For 48-month term
Renews at £8.99/mo for 4 years. Cancel anytime.
50 websites
50 GB NVMe disk space
Unlimited bandwidth
Unlimited free SSL
Daily backups (£23.88 value)
Free domain (£8.99 value)
Discover more
Payment terms
Best PHP hosting experience guaranteed
Powerful and robust tools that will let you get the most out of PHP hosting.
Git integration
Enhance your workflow by deploying your applications directly from the public Git repository.
PHP version control
Switch between versions 5.2 to 7.4 and manage extensions with essential PHP values.
Access manager
Easily cooperate with multiple developers by granting them access to services of your choosing.
Why PHP hosting?
Our tech engineers monitor all servers round the clock to ensure that the latest performance updates are at your disposal! And if you need any help, a dedicated team of support experts is eager to assist you 24/7!
HTTP/2
HTTP/2 is enabled across all servers. Process more requests quicker!
Cache manager
Set up server-side caching to dramatically increase page speed.
Optimized stack
Get the latest PHP and MySQL updates right at your doorstep.
PHP hosting FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about PHP hosting.