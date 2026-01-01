Hostinger Reach vs. Mailchimp

Tired of Mailchimp's rising prices? Get maximum efficiency without the premium price tag. Compare Hostinger Reach and Mailchimp to determine which platform offers the best features at a lower cost.

Why choose Hostinger Reach?

Stop wasting time on clunky software and confusing setups. Hostinger Reach empowers growing small businesses to design, send, and measure professional, on-brand email campaigns in minutes - no marketing degree required.

Keep your email lists healthy

Land in the inbox, not the spam folder. We automate the technical setup (SPF/DKIM) and provide visibility into delivery failures to help remove hard bounces, thereby securing your long-term email deliverability.

Launch campaigns with AI

Eliminate design time. Use the AI email template builder to instantly generate a professional, ready-to-send email based on a simple prompt. Go from idea to launch in minutes.

Already in Hostinger ecosystem

Manage your professional domain, site and email at Hostinger. Avoid clunky integrations and get a one-click experiences to sync contacts, achieve best deliverability and personalized email marketing experience.

Pricing comparison

Your growth shouldn't be limited by high costs. Hostinger is committed to providing every small business with powerful, advanced tools at a fraction of the cost, ensuring solopreneurs can focus their energy on converting customers, not calculating monthly software fees.
Hostinger Reach
Mailchimp

Subscribers

Price
Price

Up to 500

৳739.00
$20

Up to 2,500

৳3,309.00
$60

Up to 5,000

৳5,889.00
$100

Up to 10k

৳9,569.00
$135

Up to 50k

৳33,109.00
$450

*Date of comparison: Jan 1, 2026.

Leonardo Amoyr

With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

Kim Keogh Creates

Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative | keoghcreates.com

Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt

Turn ideas into professional emails in minutes - no design or coding experience needed.
AI tools for your email success

On-brand email templates

On-brand email templates

Go live faster. The AI email template builder tool instantly transforms a simple prompt into a ready-to-send email.

Subject lines that get clicks

Subject lines that get clicks

Get 5 persuasive subject lines that perfectly match your email content. Ensure every email gets read, not deleted.

Smarter audience targeting

Smarter audience targeting

Use AI to define your most valuable contacts. Get precise segments based on activity, ensuring every send drives maximum conversions.

30-day money-back guarantee

How many subscribers do you have?

দেখানো দামটি মাসিক হার, প্রযোজ্য কর বাদে।

Reach

Enter a new era of email marketing

FAQs

How to choose the right email marketing platform for my business?

Is Hostinger Reach or Mailchimp a better choice for small businesses?

How much does Hostinger Reach cost compared to Mailchimp?

