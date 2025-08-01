Hostinger Reach vs. Mailchimp
Why choose Hostinger Reach?
Keep your email lists healthy
Land in the inbox, not the spam folder. We automate the technical setup (SPF/DKIM) and provide visibility into delivery failures to help remove hard bounces, thereby securing your long-term email deliverability.
Launch campaigns with AI
Eliminate design time. Use the AI email template builder to instantly generate a professional, ready-to-send email based on a simple prompt. Go from idea to launch in minutes.
Already in Hostinger ecosystem
Manage your professional domain, site and email at Hostinger. Avoid clunky integrations and get a one-click experiences to sync contacts, achieve best deliverability and personalized email marketing experience.
Pricing comparison
Subscribers
Price
Price
Up to 500
Rs.1,699
$20
Up to 2,500
Rs.7,599
$60
Up to 5,000
Rs.13,399
$100
Up to 10k
Rs.21,799
$135
Up to 50k
Rs.75,199
$450
*Date of comparison: Aug 1, 2025.
With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.
Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.
Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt
AI tools for your email success
On-brand email templates
Go live faster. The AI email template builder tool instantly transforms a simple prompt into a ready-to-send email.
Subject lines that get clicks
Get 5 persuasive subject lines that perfectly match your email content. Ensure every email gets read, not deleted.
Smarter audience targeting
Use AI to define your most valuable contacts. Get precise segments based on activity, ensuring every send drives maximum conversions.
How many subscribers do you have?
ماہانہ
Up to 500 unique subscribers per month
Email automations
Email templates
Email campaigns
Yearly
Up to 500 unique subscribers per month
Email automations
Email templates
Email campaigns
The price shown is the monthly rate excluding any applicable taxes.