Hostinger Reach vs. Mailchimp

Tired of Mailchimp's rising prices? Get maximum efficiency without the premium price tag. Compare Hostinger Reach and Mailchimp to determine which platform offers the best features at a lower cost.

Why choose Hostinger Reach?

Stop wasting time on clunky software and confusing setups. Hostinger Reach empowers growing small businesses to design, send, and measure professional, on-brand email campaigns in minutes - no marketing degree required.

Keep your email lists healthy

Land in the inbox, not the spam folder. We automate the technical setup (SPF/DKIM) and provide visibility into delivery failures to help remove hard bounces, thereby securing your long-term email deliverability.

Launch campaigns with AI

Eliminate design time. Use the AI email template builder to instantly generate a professional, ready-to-send email based on a simple prompt. Go from idea to launch in minutes.

Already in Hostinger ecosystem

Manage your professional domain, site and email at Hostinger. Avoid clunky integrations and get a one-click experiences to sync contacts, achieve best deliverability and personalized email marketing experience.

Pricing comparison

Your growth shouldn't be limited by high costs. Hostinger is committed to providing every small business with powerful, advanced tools at a fraction of the cost, ensuring solopreneurs can focus their energy on converting customers, not calculating monthly software fees.
Hostinger Reach
Mailchimp

Subscribers

Price
Price

Up to 500

RM 26.99
$20

Up to 2,500

RM 117.99
$60

Up to 5,000

RM 208.99
$100

Up to 10k

RM 338.99
$135

Up to 50k

RM 1,172.99
$450

*Date of comparison: Dec 1, 2025.

Leonardo Amoyr

With Hostinger Reach, I collect leads, segment, and send without juggling tools. Everything’s in one place.

Leonardo Amoyr

Entrepreneur & Content Creator

Kim Keogh Creates

Reach has real potential. I can send newsletters and build a private club of people genuinely interested in my art – it’s way more personal than social media.

Kim Keogh Creates

Illustrator / All-around creative | keoghcreates.com

Beautiful AI emails from a single prompt

Turn ideas into professional emails in minutes - no design or coding experience needed.
AI tools for your email success

On-brand email templates

On-brand email templates

Go live faster. The AI email template builder tool instantly transforms a simple prompt into a ready-to-send email.

Subject lines that get clicks

Subject lines that get clicks

Get 5 persuasive subject lines that perfectly match your email content. Ensure every email gets read, not deleted.

Smarter audience targeting

Smarter audience targeting

Use AI to define your most valuable contacts. Get precise segments based on activity, ensuring every send drives maximum conversions.

30-day money-back guarantee

How many subscribers do you have?

0
50k
0% OFF

Bulanan

Sehingga 500 pelanggan unik sebulan

RM  26.99 /mo
For 1 month. Renews at RM 26.99/mo.
Send 3 500 emails per month
Get 5 free monthly AI messages
No Reach logo in all of your emails
Manage unlimited segments
Connect Hostinger Website Builder or WordPress site
Priority 24/7 customer support

Email automations

Set up welcome email automation
Build automated email sequences with delays
Automated WooCommerce abandoned cart & post-purchase emails
Automated eCommerce post-purchase emails for Hostinger Website Builder

Email templates

Generate email templates using AI prompts
Edit AI-generated templates
Top up messages anytime
Personalize emails with contact name or email
Save brand assets for consistent design

Email campaigns

Schedule campaigns ahead of time
Track opens, clicks, and performance
Send test emails before launch
MOST POPULAR
67% OFF

Yearly

Sehingga 500 pelanggan unik sebulan

RM  8.99 /mo
Untuk 12 bulan. Diperbaharui pada RM 8.99/mo.
Send 3 500 emails per month
Get 5 free monthly AI messages
No Reach logo in all of your emails
Manage unlimited segments
Connect Hostinger Website Builder or WordPress site
Priority 24/7 customer support

Email automations

Set up welcome email automation
Build automated email sequences with delays
Automated WooCommerce abandoned cart & post-purchase emails
Automated eCommerce post-purchase emails for Hostinger Website Builder

Email templates

Generate email templates using AI prompts
Edit AI-generated templates
Top up messages anytime
Personalize emails with contact name or email
Save brand assets for consistent design

Email campaigns

Schedule campaigns ahead of time
Track opens, clicks, and performance
Send test emails before launch

The price shown is the monthly rate excluding any applicable taxes.

Reach

Enter a new era of email marketing

FAQs

How to choose the right email marketing platform for my business?

Is Hostinger Reach or Mailchimp a better choice for small businesses?

How much does Hostinger Reach cost compared to Mailchimp?

