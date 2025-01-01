Hostinger Horizons is an AI app builder that lets you build web apps without any coding experience. Think of it as an AI software engineer at your fingertips.

Getting started is easy – simply enter a prompt describing what you want to make in your native tongue, and Hostinger Horizons will generate your app. You’ll be able to see and test everything in the preview window to the right of the chat.

Hostinger Horizons also understands speech and images. For example, you can provide a sketch of your app – or a screenshot of what the AI needs to fix.

Want to make adjustments, add features, remove an element, or change text? You can do it all by chatting with the AI agent. Once you're happy with the result, you can publish your web app with a single click.

You can easily connect your custom domain directly from the Horizons interface. Plus, you get access to other useful tools, such as professional email, to help scale your business.

This no-code approach means you don’t need any technical skills to build or launch your web app.

For more information about the tool, be sure to read the extended Hostinger Horizons FAQs or our guide on getting started.