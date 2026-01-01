Show the world your best work with a .photo domain
CHF29.29/JahrCHF20.99/1. JahrFĂ¼r das erste Jahr
Sparen Sie 28%
Ăœber die .photo-Domain
Ein schneller Ăœberblick, der Ihnen hilft, eine .photo-Domain zu wĂ¤hlen und zu registrieren.
What is a .photo domain?
.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.
Who is a .photo domain for?
A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.
Why choose a .photo domain?
A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.
Domaininformationen fĂ¼r .photo
TLD
.photo
TLD-Typ
gTLD
Mindestregistrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Maximaler Registrierungszeitraum
3 Jahre
Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlos
RegistrarLock
IDN-Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN-GebĂ¼hr
CHF 0.15
Warum Hostinger fĂ¼r Ihre Domain wĂ¤hlen?
Keine technischen Vorkenntnisse erforderlich
Rund um die Uhr ExpertenunterstĂ¼tzung
Kostenloser Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlose Coming-soon- oder Link-in-Bio-Seite
WettbewerbsfĂ¤hige Preise
Tipps
Den besten Domainnamen finden
1. FĂ¼gen Sie Ihren Markennamen hinzu
Verwenden Sie Ihren Markennamen oder relevante Keywords, um die Wiedererkennung und Sichtbarkeit in den Suchergebnissen zu steigern.
2. Halten Sie es kurz
Domainnamen mit weniger als drei WĂ¶rtern sind leichter zu lesen und bleiben besser im GedĂ¤chtnis.
3. Weniger ist mehr
Vermeiden Sie Bindestriche, Zahlen, Slang und schwer zu buchstabierende WĂ¶rter.
4. Denken Sie an Ihre Zielgruppe
WĂ¤hlen Sie eine Endung, die zu Ihrer Zielgruppe passt â€“ ob lokal oder global.
5. Handeln Sie schnell
Gute Domains sind schnell vergeben â€“ stĂ¶bern Sie und sichern Sie sich Ihre noch heute.Suche starten
Weitere Domain-Endungen entdecken
.photo Domain: HĂ¤ufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)
What does a .photo domain mean?
A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. Itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Is a .photo domain trusted?
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Is a .photo a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Should I choose a .photo domain or .com domain?
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Who can register a .photo domain?
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Are there restrictions on .photo domains?
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
How much does a .photo domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs CHF 20.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CHF 29.29/Jahr. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.