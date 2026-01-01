Show the world your best work with a .photo domain

CHF29.29/JahrCHF20.99/1. Jahr
Sparen Sie 28%
FĂ¼r das erste Jahr
.photo

Ăœber die .photo-Domain

Ein schneller Ăœberblick, der Ihnen hilft, eine .photo-Domain zu wĂ¤hlen und zu registrieren.

What is a .photo domain?

.photo is a generic top-level domain for photography-related sites. It has no special registration restrictions, so individuals, studios, and businesses can use it for portfolios, galleries, or visual brands.

Who is a .photo domain for?

A .photo domain works well for photographers, studios, visual artists, and portfolio sites that want a clear, memorable web address for showcasing images and services. It suits both personal work and growing creative businesses.

Why choose a .photo domain?

A .photo domain helps visitors understand your website at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable identity. It supports trustworthy website, email, and marketing use, while staying flexible as your business grows.

Domaininformationen fĂ¼r .photo

TLD
.photo
TLD-Typ
gTLD
Mindestregistrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Maximaler Registrierungszeitraum
3 Jahre
Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlos
RegistrarLock
IDN-Domains
DNSSEC
ICANN-GebĂ¼hr
CHF 0.15

Warum Hostinger fĂ¼r Ihre Domain wĂ¤hlen?

Keine technischen Vorkenntnisse erforderlich
Rund um die Uhr ExpertenunterstĂ¼tzung
Kostenloser Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlose Coming-soon- oder Link-in-Bio-Seite
WettbewerbsfĂ¤hige Preise
Tipps

Den besten Domainnamen finden

1. FĂ¼gen Sie Ihren Markennamen hinzu

Verwenden Sie Ihren Markennamen oder relevante Keywords, um die Wiedererkennung und Sichtbarkeit in den Suchergebnissen zu steigern.
Domainnamen mit weniger als drei WĂ¶rtern sind leichter zu lesen und bleiben besser im GedĂ¤chtnis.
Vermeiden Sie Bindestriche, Zahlen, Slang und schwer zu buchstabierende WĂ¶rter.
WĂ¤hlen Sie eine Endung, die zu Ihrer Zielgruppe passt â€“ ob lokal oder global.
Gute Domains sind schnell vergeben â€“ stĂ¶bern Sie und sichern Sie sich Ihre noch heute.Suche starten

Weitere Domain-Endungen entdecken

.com

Die beliebteste DomĂ¤ne der Welt

CHF15.79CHF2.99/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.cloud

Wo moderne Unternehmen laufen

CHF20.99CHF1.69/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.shop

Verwandeln Sie Besucher in KĂ¤ufer

CHF28.19CHF0.79/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.io

Die Domain, die sich jedes Startup wĂ¼nscht

CHF60.39CHF25.79/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.icu

Weisen Sie auf Ihre kreative Einzigartigkeit hin.

CHF12.89CHF1.69/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.info

Die Webadresse, der die Leute tatsĂ¤chlich vertrauen

CHF25.79CHF3.29/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.pro

Zeig der Welt, was du am besten kannst.

CHF25.79CHF2.49/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.online

Ihr GeschĂ¤ft, 24/7 geĂ¶ffnet

CHF28.99CHF0.79/1. Jahr
VerfĂ¼gbarkeit prĂ¼fen

.photo Domain: HĂ¤ufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)

A .photo domain signals a site about photography or photos. Itâ€™s commonly used by photographers, studios, portfolios, and image-focused brands, and it was created to make those sites easy to recognize.
Yes. .photo is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works in browsers, email, and search engines like other standard domain extensions.
Yes, if your site is about photography, visual work, or photo sharing. Search engines treat it the same as other TLDs for SEO, so content and relevance matter more than the extension.
Choose .photo if you want a clear, niche name that matches your content and the .com version is unavailable. Choose .com if your audience expects the most familiar extension or you want a broader, general-purpose domain.
Anyone can register a .photo domain. There are no special industry, location, or membership requirements to qualify.
Yes. The name must follow standard domain rules, and reserved or premium names may not be available. Some registrations may also need to meet registry policies.
At Hostinger, a .photo domain costs CHF 20.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CHF 29.29/Jahr. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

Ihre PrivatsphĂ¤re ist uns wichtig

Diese Website verwendet Cookies, die fĂ¼r das ordnungsgemĂ¤ĂŸe Funktionieren der Website und zum Sammeln von Daten zu Ihrer Interaktion mit der Website sowie zu Marketingzwecken erforderlich sind. Indem Sie diese Cookies akzeptieren, stimmen Sie der Speicherung von Cookies auf Ihrem GerĂ¤t zu, um gezielte Werbung, Personalisierung und Analysen durchzufĂ¼hren, wie in unserer Cookie-Richtlinie beschrieben.