Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
Mistral
Moonshot
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
Modelle wechseln ohne erneute Verbindung
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
Sehen Sie, was Ihr Stack mit Hostinger AI Router kann
Route every request to the best available mode
Behalten Sie Ihr SDK. Ändern Sie eine URL.
Modellnutzung in hPanel verfolgen
One-click setup for AI apps
Verwenden Sie jedes gängige Modell, eine Waage
Greifen Sie ohne separate Konten oder Rechnungen auf ChatGPT, Claude, Zwillinge und mehr zu.
Wechseln Sie Modelle, ohne Ihren Code zu berühren
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
Die Gutschriften werden pro Anfrage dosiert, sodass Sie nie an monatliche Fixkosten gebunden sind.
KI-Router erhaltenStarting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.