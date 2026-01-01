Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
Zu den PlänenSee AI models
Vertrauen bei Bauherren auf der ganzen Welt.
10K+
Users worldwide
Funktioniert mit OpenAI, Anthropic, LangChain und mehr.
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
KI-Modelle
Überspringen Sie die Verwaltung mehrerer API-Schlüssel. Verwenden Sie einen für jedes Modell.
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

6 Modelle einschließlich Claude Opus 4.8

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2 Modelle einschließlich Grok 4.3

Mistral

2 models including Mistral Large 3

Moonshot

2 Modelle einschließlich Kimi K2.6

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

Modelle wechseln ohne erneute Verbindung

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

Sehen Sie, was Ihr Stack mit Hostinger AI Router kann

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

Behalten Sie Ihr SDK. Ändern Sie eine URL.

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
Behalten Sie Ihr SDK. Ändern Sie eine URL.

Modellnutzung in hPanel verfolgen

Sehen Sie sich die Nutzung nach Modell an, verwalten Sie Ihr freigegebenes Guthaben und laden Sie es von einem Ort auf.
Modellnutzung in hPanel verfolgen

One-click setup for AI apps

Installieren Sie OpenClaw oder Hermes Agent mit einem Klick und verbinden Sie sich automatisch mit Hostinger AI Router. Keine API-Schlüssel zum Einfügen, keine Konfigurationsdateien zum Bearbeiten. Wählen Sie das Modell, das Ihr Agent von hPanel verwendet.
One-click setup for AI apps

  • Verwenden Sie jedes gängige Modell, eine Waage

    Greifen Sie ohne separate Konten oder Rechnungen auf ChatGPT, Claude, Zwillinge und mehr zu.

  • Wechseln Sie Modelle, ohne Ihren Code zu berühren

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    Die Gutschriften werden pro Anfrage dosiert, sodass Sie nie an monatliche Fixkosten gebunden sind.

KI-Router erhalten

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router ist ein sicherer Endpunkt und Dashboard für jedes KI-Modell: Statt Konten bei jedem Anbieter zu eröffnen, erhalten Sie einen API-Schlüssel, der verschiedene führende Modelle erreicht – alles direkt hier in hPanel verwaltet.

Which AI models can I use?

Alle wichtigen Modelle: OpenAI (GPT), Anthropic (Claude), Google (Gemini), Meta (Llama), Mistral und mehr sowie Open-Source-Modelle für Text, Bild, Audio und Einbettungen. Sie können Modelle mit einer einzigen Parameteränderung und ohne Anbieterbindung wechseln oder vergleichen. Neue Modelle werden sofort verfügbar, sobald sie ausgeliefert werden.

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

Sie können Ihre eigenen Leitplanken erstellen – Ein- und Ausgabefilter, Ausgabenlimits pro Taste und Ratenlimits. Caching reduziert Kosten und Latenz bei wiederholten Anfragen. Datenseitig werden Ihre Eingabeaufforderungen und Antworten nicht zum Trainieren von Modellen verwendet.

Kann ich es in meinen eigenen Apps und außerhalb von Hostinger verwenden?

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

Ihre Privatsphäre ist uns wichtig

Diese Website verwendet Cookies, die für das ordnungsgemäße Funktionieren der Website und zum Sammeln von Daten zu Ihrer Interaktion mit der Website sowie zu Marketingzwecken erforderlich sind. Indem Sie diese Cookies akzeptieren, stimmen Sie der Speicherung von Cookies auf Ihrem Gerät zu, um gezielte Werbung, Personalisierung und Analysen durchzuführen, wie in unserer Cookie-Richtlinie beschrieben.