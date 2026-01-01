Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

CHF26.59/JahrCHF17.79/1. Jahr
Sparen Sie 33%
FÃ¼r das erste Jahr
.gallery

Ãœber die .gallery-Domain

Ein schneller Ãœberblick, der Ihnen hilft, eine .gallery-Domain zu wÃ¤hlen und zu registrieren.

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

Domaininformationen fÃ¼r .gallery

TLD
.gallery
TLD-Typ
gTLD
Mindestregistrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Maximaler Registrierungszeitraum
1 Jahr
Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlos
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

Warum Hostinger fÃ¼r Ihre Domain wÃ¤hlen?

Keine technischen Vorkenntnisse erforderlich
Rund um die Uhr ExpertenunterstÃ¼tzung
Kostenloser Domain-Datenschutz
Kostenlose Coming-soon- oder Link-in-Bio-Seite
WettbewerbsfÃ¤hige Preise
Tipps

Den besten Domainnamen finden

1. FÃ¼gen Sie Ihren Markennamen hinzu

Verwenden Sie Ihren Markennamen oder relevante Keywords, um die Wiedererkennung und Sichtbarkeit in den Suchergebnissen zu steigern.
Domainnamen mit weniger als drei WÃ¶rtern sind leichter zu lesen und bleiben besser im GedÃ¤chtnis.
Vermeiden Sie Bindestriche, Zahlen, Slang und schwer zu buchstabierende WÃ¶rter.
WÃ¤hlen Sie eine Endung, die zu Ihrer Zielgruppe passt â€“ ob lokal oder global.
Gute Domains sind schnell vergeben â€“ stÃ¶bern Sie und sichern Sie sich Ihre noch heute.Suche starten

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.gallery Domain: HÃ¤ufig gestellte Fragen (FAQ)

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs CHF 17.79 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is CHF 26.59/Jahr.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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