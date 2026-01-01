构建可随 .systems 域扩展的系统
¥299.99/年¥94.99第一年第一年
节省68%
关于 .systems 域名
快速浏览，帮助您选择和注册.systems域名
什么是 .systems 域名？
.systems 是一个通用顶级域名，适用于提供复杂解决方案、基础设施或服务的企业、IT 提供商、工程公司和组织，强调结构化、基于系统的工作。
.systems 域名是为哪些用户设计的？
.systems 域名非常适合提供复杂技术解决方案和支持的 IT 顾问、软件供应商、系统集成商和基础设施提供商。它既适合小众项目，也适合成熟的技术公司。
为什么要选择 .systems 域名？
.systems 域名从一开始就展现出结构化、技术导向的形象，从而提升品牌清晰度和记忆度。它支持网站、电子邮件和文档中命名的一致性，有助于维护专业且可扩展的在线形象。
.systems 的域名信息
顶级域名（TLD）
.systems
TLD类型
gTLD
最短注册期限
1年
最长注册期限
3 年
域名隐私保护
免费
RegistrarLock
IDN域名
DNSSEC
ICANN费用
¥1.46
为什么选择用 Hostinger 注册域名？
无需任何技术知识
全天候24小时专家支持
免费域名隐私保护
免费即将上线页面或个人简介网站链接
有竞争力的价格
提示
如何获得最佳域名
1. 内含您的品牌名称
使用您的品牌名称或关键词来提高在搜索结果中的知名度和曝光率。
2. 尽量简短
三个单词以下的域名更容易阅读和记忆。
3. 简洁精炼
避免使用连字符、数字、俚语和拼写复杂的单词。
4. 以您的受众为前提
无论您的受众是本地用户还是全球用户，选择最匹配的扩展程序。
5. 马上行动
探索其他域名后缀
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每个创业公司都想要的域名
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现代企业运营
.systems 域名常见问题解答
What does a .systems domain mean?
.systems is a generic top-level domain often used for technology, business, and organized processes. It is commonly chosen for sites focused on systems, platforms, engineering, or operations.
Is a .systems domain trusted?
Yes. .systems is a valid top-level domain with an official registry, so it works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on your website and security than on the extension.
Is a .systems a good domain?
Yes, if your site is about technology, operations, or structured services. Search engines treat it the same as other extensions for SEO, so relevance and content matter more than the ending.
Should I choose a .systems domain or .com domain?
Choose .systems if you want a name that clearly fits a technical or process-focused project, especially when your preferred .com is unavailable. Choose .com if you want the most familiar extension for a broad audience.
Who can register a .systems domain?
Anyone can register a .systems domain. There are no special residency or industry requirements, so individuals and businesses can both use it.
Are there restrictions on .systems domains?
The main rules are standard domain naming rules: the name must be valid, use allowed characters, and stay within registry length limits. Reserved or abusive names may be blocked by the registry.
How much does a .systems domain cost?
At Hostinger, a .systems domain costs ¥94.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ¥299.99/年. As Hostinger is an ICANN-accredited registrar, your domain is managed securely. Auto-renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.