Hostinger AI router

Access top AI models with one API key

Use Hostinger AI Router to connect your apps and AI agents to leading LLMs, with built-in fallback, credit-based billing, and no separate provider accounts.
立即开始See AI models
深受世界各地建筑商的信赖。
10K+
Users worldwide
与OpenAI、Anthropic、LangChain等合作。
4+
Compatible clients
Access more than 20 leading AI models.
20+
AI模型
跳过管理多个 API 密钥。每个模型使用一个。
1
API key for all models

Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.

Anthropic

包括克劳德欧珀斯4.8在内的6款车型

OpenAI

10 models including GPT 5.6 Terra

DeepSeek

4 models including DeepSeek V4 Pro

xAI

2个型号，包括格罗克4.3

米斯特拉尔

2 models including Mistral Large 3

月射

包括Kimi K2.6在内的2款车型

MiniMax

MiniMax M2.5

StepFun

Step 3.5 Flash

Z Ai

GLM 5.2

Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router

无需重新连接即可切换型号

Connect your agent once, then use supported models from providers like Claude, OpenAI, DeepSeek, and xAI without new API keys or separate endpoints.

Use one shared credit balance

Run supported models from one Hostinger credit balance. No separate provider accounts, invoices, or billing setup to manage.

Keep agents running with fallback

If a model is unavailable, Hostinger AI Router can automatically switch to another supported model, helping your agent stay responsive.

查看您的堆栈可以使用 Hostinger AI 路由器做什么

Route every request to the best available mode

Use one API key and one integration to access models from Anthropic, OpenAI, DeepSeek, xAI, Mistral, and more. Choose a model for each request, or automatically switch to another when one is unavailable.
Route every request to the best available mode

保留您的SDK，更改一个URL。

Already using OpenAI or Anthropic? Swap in one base URL and keep your existing code, SDK, and setup. Hostinger AI Router supports both API formats, plus LangChain, LlamaIndex, and other compatible clients.
保留您的SDK，更改一个URL。

在hPanel中跟踪模型使用情况

按型号查看使用情况，管理共享信用余额，从一个地方充值。无需单独的提供商仪表板。
在hPanel中跟踪模型使用情况

One-click setup for AI apps

一键安装 OpenClaw 或 Hermes Agent,自动连接到 Hostinger AI Router。无需粘贴 API 密钥，无需编辑配置文件。从 hPanel 中选择您的代理使用的模型。
One-click setup for AI apps

  • 使用每个主要型号，一个平衡

    访问 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini 等，无需单独帐户或账单。

  • 切换模型而不触摸您的代码

    OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.

  • Pay only for what you use

    积分是按每次请求计费的，因此您永远不会被锁定在每月固定的费用中。

获取 AI 路由器

Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits

  • Cut costs with prompt caching

    Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.

  • Connect to your AI apps instantly

    Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.

  • Track spend as you go

    See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.

Get started

Hostinger AI Router FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about Hostinger AI router.

What is Hostinger AI Router?

Hostinger AI Router 是一个安全的端点和仪表盘，适用于所有AI模型。您无需在每个提供商处单独开户，即可获得一个API密钥，连接到各种领先模型——所有这些都可在hPanel中统一管理。

Which AI models can I use?

所有主要的：OpenAI (GPT)、Anthropic (Claude)、Google (Gemini)、Meta (Llama)、Mistral 等等，以及涵盖文本、图像、音频和嵌入的开源模型。您只需更改一个参数即可切换或比较模型，且没有供应商锁定，新模型一经发布即可使用。

How does billing and pricing work?

You pay with credits on a usage basis, charged per token, with no separate per-provider invoices. Your dashboard shows exactly what you're spending by model, key, and time period. You can also set spend limits and budget alerts, so costs never surprise you.

How do I keep costs, content, and data under control?

您可以构建自己的护栏——输入和输出过滤器、每个密钥的支出限制和速率限制。缓存可以降低重复请求的成本和延迟。在数据方面，您的提示和响应不会用于训练模型。

我可以在我自己的应用程序和 Hostinger 之外使用它吗？

Yes. Your key works anywhere — in your sites, scripts, or production apps, on or off Hostinger. The same gateway already powers Hostinger AI products like OpenClaw and the Hermes agent, and you get your own credits and API to build whatever you need.

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