Leading AI models. One Hostinger account.
Anthropic
OpenAI
DeepSeek
xAI
米斯特拉尔
月射
MiniMax
StepFun
Z Ai
Why agents run better with Hostinger AI Router
无需重新连接即可切换型号
Use one shared credit balance
Keep agents running with fallback
查看您的堆栈可以使用 Hostinger AI 路由器做什么
Route every request to the best available mode
保留您的SDK，更改一个URL。
在hPanel中跟踪模型使用情况
One-click setup for AI apps
使用每个主要型号，一个平衡
访问 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini 等，无需单独帐户或账单。
切换模型而不触摸您的代码
OpenAI SDK compatible, so you can change models without rewriting your app.
Pay only for what you use
积分是按每次请求计费的，因此您永远不会被锁定在每月固定的费用中。
获取 AI 路由器Starting at $5.99 • 5 credits
Cut costs with prompt caching
Repeated content is served from cache automatically, so heavy usage costs less over time.
Connect to your AI apps instantly
Works automatically with OpenClaw and Hermes Agent in Hostinger. No extra keys, no extra setup.
Track spend as you go
See credits used, tokens processed, and cache savings in one place, so nothing is a surprise.