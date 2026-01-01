Follow these steps to register a .pro domain:

1. Scroll up to our domain checker and type in your desired .pro domain name to check its availability.

2. Click the Add to Cart button and see the shopping cart window.

3. Select the domain registration period.

4. Create an account by entering an email address or logging in with social accounts.

5. Select the payment method.

As a proudly ICANN-accredited registrar, we don’t just provide you with a domain registration service but additional data security measures and access to our friendly customer success team available around the clock.

You get unlimited SSL for free when you register your hosting plan with Hostinger - an excellent option for website owners looking for a web hosting company providing SSL/TLS certification without additional costs.

Simply select Premium or Business Shared Hosting, or any of the WordPress Hosting or Cloud Hosting plans.