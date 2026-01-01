Showcase and sell your work with a .gallery domain

¥241.99/年¥160.99第一年
节省33%
第一年
.gallery

关于 .gallery 域名

快速浏览，帮助您选择和注册.gallery域名

What is a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain is a top level domain that signals a site focused on visual work, such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. It is commonly used to present a collection or portfolio in a way that is clear and easy to recognize.

Who is a .gallery domain for?

A .gallery domain works well for artists, photographers, museums, design studios, and online exhibitions who want a clear way to showcase visual work. It fits portfolios, collections, and image-led projects

Why choose a .gallery domain?

A .gallery domain helps people understand your site at a glance and gives your brand a clear, memorable web address. It supports consistent use across your website, email, and marketing as your business grows.

.gallery 的域名信息

顶级域名（TLD）
.gallery
TLD类型
gTLD
最短注册期限
1年
最长注册期限
1年
域名隐私保护
免费
RegistrarLock
DNSSEC

为什么选择用 Hostinger 注册域名？

无需任何技术知识
全天候24小时专家支持
免费域名隐私保护
免费即将上线页面或个人简介网站链接
有竞争力的价格
提示

如何获得最佳域名

1. 内含您的品牌名称

使用您的品牌名称或关键词来提高在搜索结果中的知名度和曝光率。
三个单词以下的域名更容易阅读和记忆。
避免使用连字符、数字、俚语和拼写复杂的单词。
无论您的受众是本地用户还是全球用户，选择最匹配的扩展程序。
好域名，很抢手——立即搜索，今天就注册您的专属域名。开始搜索

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.gallery 域名常见问题解答

A .gallery domain shows that a site focuses on visual work such as art, photography, design, or exhibitions. People use it today to present a collection or portfolio in a clear and descriptive way.

Yes. .gallery is a valid top level domain with an official registry. It works normally in browsers, email, and search engines. Trust depends more on the website's content and security than on the extension itself.

Choose .gallery if you want a name that clearly matches a visual or portfolio site. Choose .com if your audience expects a familiar extension or if it is easier to get the exact name you want with that extension.

Anyone can register a .gallery domain. There is no special eligibility requirement. It is open to individuals, businesses, and organizations.

Standard domain rules apply, such as allowed characters and length limits. Some names may be reserved by the registry, but there are no special use restrictions for most registrations.

At Hostinger, a .gallery domain costs ¥160.99 for the first year. After that, the renewal fee is ¥241.99/年.

Hostinger is an ICANN accredited registrar, so your domain is managed securely. Auto renewal helps prevent expiration, and 24/7 support is available. You can also transfer your domain to Hostinger at any time.

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