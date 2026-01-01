AI heatmap– Clear insights, better decisions
See your website through your users’ eyes – our AI website heatmap reveals which elements draw attention and which get overlooked.
Spot user patterns in 3 simple steps
1. Upload an image
2. AI analyzes user behavior
3. Get actionable results
Why choose Hostinger’s AI website heatmap
Image-based heatmap generation
Simply upload your webpage screenshot and see exactly where visitors focus and what elements draw their attention.
AI-powered predictive heatmaps
Understand user behavior easily – our AI predicts where visitors will look and engage with remarkable accuracy.
Responsive heatmaps for all devices
Analyze attention patterns on all devices – learn how visitor focus changes between desktop and mobile to improve your design.
No code or tracking script required
Get valuable insights without the hassle – no technical setup, third-party scripts, or website modifications needed.