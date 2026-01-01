AI image upscaler

– Sharper images, zero effort

High-resolution results without the hassle ‒ just upload and let AI handle the rest.

Use the tool for free with starter credits
Upscale your images in 3 easy steps

1. Upload your image

Portraits, product shots, travel pics ‒ anything you want sharper and clearer.

2. Let AI do the work

Our AI image upscaler instantly increases resolution, reduces noise, and improves overall clarity.

3. Download the upscaled image

Review the improved photo and save it in high quality with one click.
Why choose Hostinger’s AI image upscaler

Get professional-quality results without complex tools or long wait times.

AI-powered upscaling

Automatically enhance image resolution and quality using advanced machine learning.

Fast processing

Zero manual edits ‒ get sharper, cleaner results in seconds.

Format support

Compatible with JPEG and PNG files ‒ no conversions needed.

High-resolution downloads

Save your enhanced images in full quality ‒ perfect for printing, publishing, or sharing online.

AI image upscaler FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about our AI image upscaler.

What is Hostinger AI image upscaler?

What image formats are supported?

How is this AI image upscaler different from others?

How does the AI image upscaler work?

Is the Hostinger AI image upscaler free to use?

Do I need an account to use the tool?

How secure is the AI image upscaling process?

