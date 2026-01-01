AI image generator

– maximize visual impact in seconds

From text to stunning art in one click ‒ drive conversions with custom art.

Use the tool for free with starter credits
Create AI-generated images in 3 easy steps

1. Describe your vision

Enter a prompt describing what you want to see ‒ landscapes, people, products, anything you imagine.

2. See it come to life

Our advanced AI uses your description to produce a professional-grade visual in seconds.

3. Download your creation

Preview custom image and download a crisp, full-resolution file ‒ ready for any project.
Why choose Hostinger’s AI image generator

Generate stunning, ready-to-use graphics to enhance your marketing and boost engagement.

High-quality output

Get gallery-ready images that maintain clarity when printed or zoomed in.

Prompt flexibility

Exactly as you imagine ‒ use simple keywords or detailed prompts to fine-tune your output.

Fast generation

Turn prompts into finished art in seconds ‒ keep your projects moving.

Easy download

Instantly save images in PNG format with one click.

AI image generator FAQs

Find answers to commonly asked questions about our AI image generator.

What is Hostinger AI image generator?

How does the AI image generator work?

Is the Hostinger AI image generator free to use?

Do I need an account to use the tool?

