AI heatmap– Clear insights, better decisions
See your website through your users’ eyes – our AI website heatmap reveals which elements draw attention and which get overlooked.
Use the tool for free with starter credits
Spot user patterns in 3 simple steps
1. Upload an image
Upload any image, screenshot, or designs you want to evaluate.
2. AI analyzes user behavior
Our AI identifies where visitors focus their attention, what draws their clicks, and how they navigate your content.
3. Get actionable results
Review your visual guide and make targeted design changes that boost engagement and conversions.
Why choose Hostinger’s AI website heatmap
Get the visual insights you need to enhance user experience and increase engagement.
Image-based heatmap generation
Simply upload your webpage screenshot and see exactly where visitors focus and what elements draw their attention.
AI-powered predictive heatmaps
Understand user behavior easily – our AI predicts where visitors will look and engage with remarkable accuracy.
Responsive heatmaps for all devices
Analyze attention patterns on all devices – learn how visitor focus changes between desktop and mobile to improve your design.
No code or tracking script required
Get valuable insights without the hassle – no technical setup, third-party scripts, or website modifications needed.
AI heatmap FAQs
Find answers to frequently asked questions about our AI website heatmap tool.