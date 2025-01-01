AI heatmap– Clear insights, better decisions
See your website through your users’ eyes – our AI website heatmap reveals which elements draw attention and which get overlooked.
Spot user patterns in 3 simple steps
1. Upload an image
2. AI analyzes user behavior
3. Get actionable results
Why choose Hostinger’s AI website heatmap
Get the visual insights you need to enhance user experience and increase engagement.
Image-based heatmap generation
Simply upload your webpage screenshot and see exactly where visitors focus and what elements draw their attention.
AI-powered predictive heatmaps
Understand user behavior easily – our AI predicts where visitors will look and engage with remarkable accuracy.
Responsive heatmaps for all devices
Analyze attention patterns on all devices – learn how visitor focus changes between desktop and mobile to improve your design.
No code or tracking script required
Get valuable insights without the hassle – no technical setup, third-party scripts, or website modifications needed.