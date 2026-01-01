AstrBot is a feature-rich, open-source chatbot platform with over 25,000 GitHub stars that bridges large language models and popular messaging applications. It provides a unified framework for deploying conversational AI across platforms like Telegram, Discord, Slack, WeChat, QQ, DingTalk, Feishu, and LINE. With built-in support for multimodal conversations, agents, knowledge bases, and a thriving ecosystem of over 1,000 community plugins, AstrBot has become one of the most popular open-source chatbot frameworks available.

Common Use Cases

Developers and AI enthusiasts use AstrBot to create personal AI companions that work across all their messaging platforms from a single deployment. Customer service teams deploy it as an intelligent support bot that leverages company knowledge bases to answer questions automatically. Enterprise teams build internal productivity bots that integrate with workflow tools through MCP and agent capabilities. Community managers use AstrBot to moderate and enhance group chats with AI-powered features, automated responses, and custom plugin functionality.

Key Features

Multi-platform messaging support: Telegram, Discord, Slack, WeChat, QQ, DingTalk, Feishu, LINE, and more

Built-in WebUI for easy configuration, plugin management, and real-time monitoring

Agent sandbox for safe, isolated code execution within conversations

Knowledge base integration for context-aware AI responses

MCP (Model Context Protocol) support for advanced tool use and agent workflows

Over 1,000 community plugins with one-click installation from the plugin marketplace

Multimodal conversation support including text, images, and voice

Integration with LLM providers and agent platforms like Dify, Coze, and Alibaba Cloud

Internationalization (i18n) with multi-language interface support

Lightweight SQLite storage with no external database dependencies

Why deploy AstrBot on Hostinger VPS

Running AstrBot on a Hostinger VPS gives you a dedicated, always-on chatbot platform with full control over your data and configurations. Unlike shared hosting or serverless solutions, a VPS provides the persistent connections needed for real-time messaging integrations and the computational resources for LLM interactions. With Hostinger VPS, your AstrBot instance runs 24/7 with low latency, ensuring your chatbots respond instantly across all connected platforms. The isolated environment also means your API keys, conversation data, and knowledge bases remain private and secure under your complete control.