Deploy ntfy in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted push notification server — send alerts to any device with a single HTTP request, no SDK or account needed.
Kies een VPS-abonnement voor ntfy
Elk plan heeft alles wat je nodig hebt en meer
Wat je met ntfy kunt bouwen
ntfy is a simple, open-source push notification service that turns a plain HTTP POST into an instant alert on your phone, desktop, or browser. There are no accounts to create, no SDKs to install, and no complex integrations — just publish a message to a topic URL and subscribed clients receive it immediately via the official Android, iOS, or web app.
Self-hosting ntfy on your VPS removes rate limits, eliminates data collection, and makes every script, cron job, and self-hosted application on your infrastructure observable with a single curl command — no dependency on commercial push services that can change pricing or terms.
Key features van ntfy
Simple HTTP API
Send a notification with a single curl command — no SDK, library, or account registration required, making integration trivially easy from any language or tool.
Topic-Based Routing
Organize alerts by topic so different scripts, apps, and automations publish to separate channels and subscribers receive only what they care about.
Mobile and Web Apps
Official Android and iOS apps deliver push notifications instantly, while built-in web push support means you can receive alerts in any browser without an app.
Rich Notification Options
Set titles, priorities, emoji tags, action buttons, and file attachments so every alert carries the context needed to act without opening a dashboard.
Access Control
Protect topics with per-user read/write permissions and optional authentication, keeping private alerts away from unauthorized subscribers.
Waarom zou je ntfy op Hostinger uitvoeren?
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Met 1 klik van start gaan
Start je applicatie direct met een voorgeconfigureerde installatie op. Geen handmatige installatie of ingewikkelde configuratiestappen nodig.
Beveiliging waarop je kunt vertrouwen
Bescherm je applicaties met een ingebouwde firewall, DDoS-bescherming en continue monitoring.
Ingebouwd in Docker Manager
Beheer en voer meerdere Docker-containers uit vanaf één centrale plek. Implementeer, update en monitor je projecten met gemak.
Docker VPS-hosting waarop je kunt vertrouwen.
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